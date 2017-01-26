|
|
|
|
|
#196541 - 01/26/17 05:26 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4410
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
RayRay, didn't see these scores in email.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196550 - 01/27/17 01:43 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
|
3x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3380
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
|
3 games, nothing the same.
186, 266, 168. Meh
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196599 - 02/02/17 07:50 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
|
Bracket Donor
Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 129
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
|
Finally had a good Wednesday night, and almost forgot to post it. Only open was a 7-10 in game 2.
289, 211, 247 = 747
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"
Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196627 - Today at 02:17 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 491
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
|
my hand still in pain but it's on the mend. didn't have to use a house ball this week at least. 193, 208, 244. the last game was spare, next 7, then 2 messenger 10 pins in a row that hit the 10 but just left them wiggling. missed one trying to use my 16lb spare ball. still need to wait another week to use that. doubled the 10th. Gm3 is the first sign of my pre-injury self again. maybe my hand at 100% would have gone to 290. I may get a lighter spare ball. what weight spare ball you guys who use one have?
_________________________
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hip events
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196628 - Today at 09:16 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
|
Bracket Donor
Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 129
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
|
my hand still in pain but it's on the mend. didn't have to use a house ball this week at least. 193, 208, 244. the last game was spare, next 7, then 2 messenger 10 pins in a row that hit the 10 but just left them wiggling. missed one trying to use my 16lb spare ball. still need to wait another week to use that. doubled the 10th. Gm3 is the first sign of my pre-injury self again. maybe my hand at 100% would have gone to 290. I may get a lighter spare ball. what weight spare ball you guys who use one have?
spare ball (mostly just for 10-pin, 3-10, and 6-10) is 14 lbs., same as other balls.
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"
Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196630 - 42 minutes 22 seconds ago
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
|
3x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3380
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
|
Always use the same weight. Changing weights can cause inconsistencies in your game.
Good week for me finally. 245, 238, 226. 1 open all night. 9th frame of the last game. Missed the strike pot by leaving a stone 8 in the 3rd frame of the last game. I had the other 9 strikes.
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.