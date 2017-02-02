Sponsored Links







Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 324

A/S/L: 69/M/California A lot depends on the oil pattern. Where I shoot, all the deep oil is in the middle and it thins out rapidly outside 10 and is almost non-existent outside 3-4-5. Any shot thrown into that rare oil outside 5 comes back like a billiard bank shot :-)



Our problem isn't getting the ball to recover, but to get the ball to recover with anything still on it. Anyone who expends their rev's too quickly will be disappointed even if they hit the pocket. Longer pins-to-PAP and wider VAL angles work for me. I also go to polished balls versus sanded.



For 2 games the shot is great but when they go they go pretty quick. We also have 8 lanes that always hook more than the other 14. People on 1 - 8 might start on 25 and end the day on 35. People on the lanes farther to the right may only move 5 or less boards all day.



For one group, keeping rev's up and using less aggressive equipment works best why the others have to keep rev's up but master their speed. Out of 66 bowlers 50 and over, we always have a few 900 series for 4 games. Last week we had a 994 with two 279 games. Shot on lanes 3 & 4 which I think are the highest scoring pair.

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

