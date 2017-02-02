BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196609 - Today at 10:18 AM Bowling specs
Newbowler
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 7
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
How important is it for me as a newer bowler to know my specs? Such as pap, axis tilt, rev rate, etc. And how important is it for my ball driller to know this info?

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2024
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
The specifics are not that important until you've developed an advanced game. Until then, the driller should have an idea of how you like to play the lanes and the reaction you like to see.

Its best if he can watch you bowl. If he can't its best if you can give him information like if you're speed or rev dominant, what part of the lane you like to play, if you like a sharp or smooth breakpoint, and how slick the lanes are for your regular league.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Newbowler
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 7
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
Thanks

