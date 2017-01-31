BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196588 - 01/31/17 06:01 PM Do you or dont you
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 170
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
seeingstars
When releasing your (strike) ball do you put any twist in to it?

I have seen many videos that say modern release, let the ball roll off your fingers,
lift with the fingers up the back of the ball.
When I do that the ball goes straight. I have tried this with thumb from 12:00 to 3:00.

I can do a suitcase release but the ball arrives flat.

But if I go from a thumb @ 10:00 to 3:00 fingers coming from 5:00 and then with a little twist over the top of the ball I can get it to hook.

So Im confused what is the proper way to release the ball? help


JOE

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196589 - 01/31/17 06:36 PM Re: Do you or dont you
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 267
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Joe, Here's an excellent article on getting your ball to hook:
http://www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/why-wont-my-ball-hook-part-three
You might want to read Parts 1 and 2 as well while you're at it.
Lately I've been keeping my hand quite low in my stance while using little pushaway and attempting to keep my backswing to a minimum. I have almost no cupping of the ball (i.e., wrist straight), fingers pointing to the left at about 45 degrees from the index finger and the index finger underneath the ball pointing toward my target (board 9 at the row of dots 7 feet down the lane).
During my swing I'm keeping my hand in the same position throughout the swing. As the ball comes down from the top of the swing around at my shoe my thumb exits the ball and the weight of the ball is on my fingers only. I come through the ball giving it some revolutions at 45 degrees from the direction of the ball toward my target. That's it.
My ball gets out in front of me a little and I can watch the revolutions on the ball by watching the finger inserts and thumb slug revolve around at the ball goes down the lane. Doesn't yours?
I've placed a piece of tape where the PAP is located and have watched how it progresses from being at the back of the ball and then turns from there to the left side of the ball as it migrates down the lane. Nice!
The fingers give the side rotation which is just about 45 degrees from the momentum of the ball has toward its first target. The next major target is the breakpoint down at about 40 feet where the ball encounters lots of friction. Hopefully the ball still has some rotation left when it gets there to make its move toward the pocket. smile
Good luck!

#196590 - 01/31/17 06:52 PM Re: Do you or dont you
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 267
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Joe, When you get down to the lanes, try Joe Slowinski's drill as shown here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr9lDk848-g&index=3&list=PL067F4774D3519BC8
Note that his index finger is pointed towards the pins, his thumb exits the ball and is pointed towards the left. Once the thumb exits the fingers provide a side rotation of the ball at around 45 degrees from the direction of the ball down the lane. Watch the nice break towards the left side of the lane down on the dry boards. smile

#196613 Re: Do you or dont you
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2024
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
While most pros do, you can still develop a very powerful and dynamic release with no moving of the wrist. And that's good for us amateurs because we don't get in nearly the same amount of repetitions as pros. And since the name of the game is "repeating" its best to keep it simple.

My normal release has my hand locked at a 5 o'clock position behind and under the ball. You don't want your hand on top of the ball with the ball dangling from your fingers; the fingers should be under the equator of the ball and slightly to the right (if you're a right hander.)

Strive for a release like the middle picture. The picture on the left is why so many people come to forums struggling with hook and hitting power.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

#196614 Re: Do you or dont you
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 170
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
The problem here is that so many good bowlers are rotten teachers.

I.E. I have watched videos form Duke,Weber, Ray and the like, I feel, someone told them that they can make a few extra bucks if they make a video, but the teaching value of those videos is less than acquitted.

So here I'm asking real bowlers DO YOU PUT ANY TWIST ON THE BALL?
call it what you like "UNDERHAND SPIRAL" "SPIN" "TWIST" what ever?

I see so much of "let it roll off you hand" "lift with the fingers" or even "SNAP" your fingers. but not spin.

May be I'm not asking it right?

Any feed back will be welcome.

