Thanks for stopping in Chris. I know how busy work can get...we're just coming out of one of our busiest times of the year. Glad to hear from ya, and good luck working with the coach.



And good bowling again Richie.



For me...more of the usual. 205, 209, 222 for 636. That's on a really tough pair of lanes that the last two times I was on I had my lowest two sets of the year. Happy to find a way to strong some strikes the last game, and stayed mostly clean.



The next two weeks we'll be on the low end of the house which are much better pairs than the high end. I'm really hoping to get some solid sets out of it. We'll see.

Career Highs: 300/759