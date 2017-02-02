Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196609 - 10:18 AM Bowling specs Newbowler

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 01/23/17

Posts: 6

A/S/L: 39 male missouri How important is it for me as a newer bowler to know my specs? Such as pap, axis tilt, rev rate, etc. And how important is it for my ball driller to know this info?

Top #196610 - 10:52 AM Re: Bowling specs Re: Newbowler] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2024

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2024A/S/L: 29/M/AZ The specifics are not that important until you've developed an advanced game. Until then, the driller should have an idea of how you like to play the lanes and the reaction you like to see.



Its best if he can watch you bowl. If he can't its best if you can give him information like if you're speed or rev dominant, what part of the lane you like to play, if you like a sharp or smooth breakpoint, and how slick the lanes are for your regular league. _________________________

