#196356 - 01/09/17 09:12 AM Team 8: Dream Team
TimL Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 02/22/12
Posts: 101
A/S/L: 57/m/Gettysburg SD
Well guys here we go start of the Winter Virtual League and will be looking forward to bowling with you guys. Fist out of the shoot what are you guys thinking about Team Name any suggestions. Only thing I can think of is DREAM TEAM. Just to give you heads up I will be using my Tue night bowling scores. Let us all have fun and see how we can do this round.



_________________________
lucid 15#
Snaplock 15#
Crossroad 15#
Marvel Pearl 15#
lock 15#
Storm Ice 15#
High Game 300 11-8-16
High Series 763
2012 USBC Open Classified Doubles Champion
2014 USBC Open Senior 4 place

#196363 - 01/09/17 05:54 PM Re: Team 8
Stubs Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 08/14/04
Posts: 30
A/S/L: 65+ yrs Male Elkhart, In.
My name Glen (aka Stubs).
I will using my Sunday Morning scores so you guys will have wait until the afternoon to see what i shot.
Good luck to all.
Dream Team is fine with me.
Maybe we can even live up to that name.

#196377 - 01/11/17 09:43 AM Re: Team 8
TimL Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 02/22/12
Posts: 101
A/S/L: 57/m/Gettysburg SD
Well guys here we go the start of winter league. Last night was good 205-205-212-622 I was happy with my shot last night just didn't carry as good as I thought. Its interesting when you put it in the 1-3 pocket you just know your going to leave a 10 pin. Felt good picked up all my single pins but 1 and it was a 10pin Had 28 clean I was happy camper. Scores would of been higher if could put a few strings together. Good luck this week Guys
_________________________
lucid 15#
Snaplock 15#
Crossroad 15#
Marvel Pearl 15#
lock 15#
Storm Ice 15#
High Game 300 11-8-16
High Series 763
2012 USBC Open Classified Doubles Champion
2014 USBC Open Senior 4 place

#196442 - 01/15/17 05:57 PM Re: Team 8
Stubs Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 08/14/04
Posts: 30
A/S/L: 65+ yrs Male Elkhart, In.
Not a good start for me.
168,204,223=595
Just wasn't feeling it today.

#196460 - 01/17/17 02:10 PM Re: Team 8: Dream Team
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4410
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Name's changed...I'll get to the software later.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196581 - 01/30/17 02:27 PM Re: Team 8: Dream Team
TimL Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 02/22/12
Posts: 101
A/S/L: 57/m/Gettysburg SD
well guys look like we got spanked last week and lets hope for a better week this week. May your balls run true and let the strikes fly this week. Good luck this week guys lets show them we can dew it
_________________________
lucid 15#
Snaplock 15#
Crossroad 15#
Marvel Pearl 15#
lock 15#
Storm Ice 15#
High Game 300 11-8-16
High Series 763
2012 USBC Open Classified Doubles Champion
2014 USBC Open Senior 4 place

#196596 - Today at 12:35 PM Re: Team 8: Dream Team
TimL Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 02/22/12
Posts: 101
A/S/L: 57/m/Gettysburg SD
Not a bad week on the hardwood for me this week. 214-205-222-641 I have been throwing the ball good and hope I can keep it going. Had 28 clean but getting closer to 30 clean. Good luck guys
_________________________
lucid 15#
Snaplock 15#
Crossroad 15#
Marvel Pearl 15#
lock 15#
Storm Ice 15#
High Game 300 11-8-16
High Series 763
2012 USBC Open Classified Doubles Champion
2014 USBC Open Senior 4 place

