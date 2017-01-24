Missing easy spares and bowling with a bad wrist...



193, 211, 172



I feel like I'm going to start hitting again. Though I have to toughen up the mental game.

_________________________

In the bag:

DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)

DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)

Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)



My best:

HGS - 300

HSS - 769