Joe, Here's an excellent article on getting your ball to hook:http://www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/why-wont-my-ball-hook-part-three
You might want to read Parts 1 and 2 as well while you're at it.
Lately I've been keeping my hand quite low in my stance while using little pushaway and attempting to keep my backswing to a minimum. I have almost no cupping of the ball (i.e., wrist straight), fingers pointing to the left at about 45 degrees from the index finger and the index finger underneath the ball pointing toward my target (board 9 at the row of dots 7 feet down the lane).
During my swing I'm keeping my hand in the same position throughout the swing. As the ball comes down from the top of the swing around at my shoe my thumb exits the ball and the weight of the ball is on my fingers only. I come through the ball giving it some revolutions at 45 degrees from the direction of the ball toward my target. That's it.
My ball gets out in front of me a little and I can watch the revolutions on the ball by watching the finger inserts and thumb slug revolve around at the ball goes down the lane. Doesn't yours?
I've placed a piece of tape where the PAP is located and have watched how it progresses from being at the back of the ball and then turns from there to the left side of the ball as it migrates down the lane. Nice!
The fingers give the side rotation which is just about 45 degrees from the momentum of the ball has toward its first target. The next major target is the breakpoint down at about 40 feet where the ball encounters lots of friction. Hopefully the ball still has some rotation left when it gets there to make its move toward the pocket.
Good luck!