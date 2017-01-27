Practice games

I do throw an occasional shot left handed. Several years ago I damaged a tendon in my right elbow and went the rest of that season lefty. Back then, I bought a pair of cheap, universal shoes and drilled a coupla 12#ers, due to my left not being as strong as my right. It went OK for a person that never did anything left handed in his life. Spares were the key...strike shot was relatively simple, once I got the footwork down, the adjustments over there were like I learned them from the right side in my youth. Of course now, I do not carry any lefty specific equipment, so I typically just toss my spare ball and plant...not usually more than a shot or 2 but it reminds me of stuff I have to do from the other side. I like low ball too, as a practice tool. I prefer to practice without the scorers on, but some older scoring equipment (AMF 2000) count ever shot as a frame when you do that. Also, a ton of players, even very good ones, insist on practicing with the scorers on. I don't get that, so I insist that if the scorers are on that we bowl for something...a buck or a pop...anything...if the score matters, something should ride on it. LoL
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:
Storm Hy Road (1.5k dull)
Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)