A/S/L: 57/m/Gettysburg SD Well guys here we go start of the Winter Virtual League and will be looking forward to bowling with you guys. Fist out of the shoot what are you guys thinking about Team Name any suggestions. Only thing I can think of is DREAM TEAM. Just to give you heads up I will be using my Tue night bowling scores. Let us all have fun and see how we can do this round.



A/S/L: 65+ yrs Male Elkhart, In. Junior MasterRegistered: 08/14/04Posts: 30A/S/L: 65+ yrs Male Elkhart, In. My name Glen (aka Stubs).

I will using my Sunday Morning scores so you guys will have wait until the afternoon to see what i shot.

Good luck to all.

Dream Team is fine with me.

Maybe we can even live up to that name.

A/S/L: 57/m/Gettysburg SD Well guys here we go the start of winter league. Last night was good 205-205-212-622 I was happy with my shot last night just didn't carry as good as I thought. Its interesting when you put it in the 1-3 pocket you just know your going to leave a 10 pin. Felt good picked up all my single pins but 1 and it was a 10pin Had 28 clean I was happy camper. Scores would of been higher if could put a few strings together. Good luck this week Guys _________________________

Not a good start for me.

168,204,223=595

Just wasn't feeling it today.

168,204,223=595

Just wasn't feeling it today.

A/S/L: 57/m/Gettysburg SD well guys look like we got spanked last week and lets hope for a better week this week. May your balls run true and let the strikes fly this week. Good luck this week guys lets show them we can dew it _________________________

