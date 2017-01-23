BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196508 - 01/23/17 12:54 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 759
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
196
175
216
===
587

used the new piece for the whole session. Left 4 ten pins and whiffed 3 of them...I do not know where that went, and I cannot blame the blows on the ball, as I use the Polar for most spares. Last game, all but the 10th ball were in the pocket...coupla 7s and a ten and the 5 on the crossy for #10. I like the new piece a ton. Smooth but strong...I amy deill a 2nd one, weaker and polished so I can go from one to the other once the transition happens.
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Storm Hy Road (1.5k dull)
Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


#196527 - 01/24/17 11:48 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
Dave800
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/11/07
Posts: 279
A/S/L: Burbs of Milwaukee
hey guys, didn't know I was bowling on this league til last week
had wrist fusion surgery in May and not 100% back, but good enough to bowl 2 nights a week right now
Tonight (week 3)
172.240.233 meh
one of those nights
_________________________
Hammer Scandal Pearl
Columbia Swerve FX
Track Paradox
Hammer rebel
Severe Delirium
Gamebreaker2
Gamebreaker2 Phenom Pearl
Track Kinetic
Hammer Phobia
Columbia sideswipe solid
Track Legion solid

#196538 - 01/26/17 12:15 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1218
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Dave - great to hear you are bowling. Wrists suck! LOL
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196570 - 01/28/17 09:17 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1132
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
224-243-266-733 Wednesday night. Threw the new Rocket Ship all 3 games. Had an open in each game, or it might have been a really big night.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#196573 - Yesterday at 01:08 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 759
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
188
216
213
===
617
Pretty soon I will (may?) put together a set where both strikes AND spares show up nicely...Over my last 5 sets, I have had a 5timer in each...cannot get the 6th for some reason...sometime I pitch it poorly, sometimes I get stoned, but I'd like to break through THAT wall...LoL
Also had a thumb slug break out that made me switch balls - which I prolly would not have done without the break, and the 5timer came after I switched!

good luck, ya'll
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Storm Hy Road (1.5k dull)
Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


#196580 - Today at 11:49 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1218
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
ugh- chased it ALL night. Many of us did.

Week: Week 3 (Jan. 23-29)

Game 1: 190
Game 2: 183
Game 3: 155

Started fairly happily, but reaction started jumping HARD and abruptly. Changed balls at the end of first game trying to go more direct, which seemed to work, but there was no reaction on the ball (IQTP) - going direct was okay, but even that started getting tight. I ended up going to my Marvel midway through third game and after a couple frames getting lined up, it actually worked, but by then there wasn't much time left for me.
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

