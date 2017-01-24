BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196525 - 01/24/17 02:44 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4403
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
All seven from 7 Baggers, and in the lead by a point. I'll take that. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196530 - 01/25/17 06:27 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2020
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Not bad at all Richie. A good week for sure.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#196533 - 01/25/17 10:55 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4403
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
150-193-189=532

The frame-by-frame

Two games over average helps, right? smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196544 - 01/27/17 07:13 AM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
kwik8 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/20/09
Posts: 249
A/S/L: 40/m/Md
Hey guys just checking in, been a busy year+ with work and sometimes I'm working 14 plus a day but I'll try to get on here more. My scoring has been mediocre for me this season but I'm working with a silver coach on my footwork and with my ball fit so I should be able to help out a little as we get deeper into the second half of my leagues.

My name is Chris btw
_________________________
Don't be decisively wrong.....

Top
#196568 - 01/28/17 07:23 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4403
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Hey kwik, happy you could check in. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196579 - Yesterday at 11:09 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2020
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Thanks for stopping in Chris. I know how busy work can get...we're just coming out of one of our busiest times of the year. Glad to hear from ya, and good luck working with the coach.

And good bowling again Richie.

For me...more of the usual. 205, 209, 222 for 636. That's on a really tough pair of lanes that the last two times I was on I had my lowest two sets of the year. Happy to find a way to strong some strikes the last game, and stayed mostly clean.

The next two weeks we'll be on the low end of the house which are much better pairs than the high end. I'm really hoping to get some solid sets out of it. We'll see.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
