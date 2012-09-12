BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Downsizing again
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196574 - Today at 04:58 PM Re: Downsizing again [Re: SteveH]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 519
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Steve try your local hardware store or ebay for a one ,a polishing bonnet for an electric drill, I've the polish your ball version and bought one for that can't remember what dia though
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196576 - Today at 05:24 PM Re: Downsizing again [Re: SteveH]
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 657
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I measured it Steve A, comes to 6 3/4" diameter. Someone from Master messaged me that it's 6" pads they use. Polish Your Ball is what I have, then two more makers came out with the identical thing, and PYB now calls theirs Star
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 09:16 PM
Downsizing again
by SteveH - 05:24 PM
Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
by 6_ball_man - 12:14 PM
Practice games
by 6_ball_man - 11:58 AM
Best bowling ball
by Mkirchie - 11:16 AM
Ball fitting
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/27/17 09:04 PM
Superstition and Routine
by steveA - 01/27/17 04:32 PM
Winter '17 Week 2 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/23/17 05:18 PM
New Bowling App
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 10:36 AM
White House bowling alley
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 06:53 AM
New Ball
by djp1080 - 01/20/17 01:17 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/18/17 05:36 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.