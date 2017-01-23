Sponsored Links







2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 759

196

175

216

===

587



used the new piece for the whole session. Left 4 ten pins and whiffed 3 of them...I do not know where that went, and I cannot blame the blows on the ball, as I use the Polar for most spares. Last game, all but the 10th ball were in the pocket...coupla 7s and a ten and the 5 on the crossy for #10. I like the new piece a ton. Smooth but strong...I amy deill a 2nd one, weaker and polished so I can go from one to the other once the transition happens. _________________________

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Storm Hy Road (1.5k dull)

Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)

Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)

Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)





Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Dave800





Registered: 11/11/07

Posts: 279

hey guys, didn't know I was bowling on this league til last week

had wrist fusion surgery in May and not 100% back, but good enough to bowl 2 nights a week right now

Tonight (week 3)

172.240.233 meh

one of those nights _________________________

Hammer Scandal Pearl

Columbia Swerve FX

Track Paradox

Hammer rebel

Severe Delirium

Gamebreaker2

Gamebreaker2 Phenom Pearl

Track Kinetic

Hammer Phobia

Columbia sideswipe solid

Track Legion solid

mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1217

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1217A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Dave - great to hear you are bowling. Wrists suck! LOL _________________________

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Fin09

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1132

A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA Registered: 01/07/08Posts: 1132A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA 224-243-266-733 Wednesday night. Threw the new Rocket Ship all 3 games. Had an open in each game, or it might have been a really big night. _________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 759

A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 759A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville 188

216

213

===

617

Pretty soon I will (may?) put together a set where both strikes AND spares show up nicely...Over my last 5 sets, I have had a 5timer in each...cannot get the 6th for some reason...sometime I pitch it poorly, sometimes I get stoned, but I'd like to break through THAT wall...LoL

Also had a thumb slug break out that made me switch balls - which I prolly would not have done without the break, and the 5timer came after I switched!



good luck, ya'll _________________________

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Storm Hy Road (1.5k dull)

Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)

Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)

Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)





