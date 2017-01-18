Not horrible = Happy



Lowering the bar and trying to remain positive.

199 - 176 - 189 564



Still having issues in this league. Making spares is the best defense. We had 5 straight bowlers on this pair, 3 with plastic balls. Since the air was humid, there was a lot of friction. Miss rom was huge, from the 1 board to the 12 board downlane, just had to match the roll well.



My Storm Ride had just enough to come back after the old Storm Byte proved too much. I use one ball in our sports league mostly, two on Cheetah. This league I could use a truck.



If only centers would adopt the newer oil.

_________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown