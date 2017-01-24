BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196522 - 01/24/17 12:52 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
AmpleSound Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/17/07
Posts: 1220
A/S/L: 34/M/CO
And back to bad again....

142, 210, 178
_________________________
In the bag:
DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)
DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)
Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)

My best:
HGS - 300
HSS - 769

Top
#196523 - 01/24/17 01:01 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
AmpleSound Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/17/07
Posts: 1220
A/S/L: 34/M/CO
Maybe we need a team name? lol
_________________________
In the bag:
DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)
DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)
Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)

My best:
HGS - 300
HSS - 769

Top
#196531 - 01/25/17 10:20 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 349
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
How about "The Unbowlievables"
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#196534 - 01/25/17 11:01 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 774
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
230,205,254 = 689

Best night so far this year... the new Motiv Jackal Ghost is a beast!
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
#196551 - 01/27/17 03:31 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1012
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Nice bowling trekguy.

I had an OK night Monday 233, 194, 210 for a 637.
_________________________
Current Average 218
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (v 2004)
Morich: Nsane LevRG
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







Top
#196566 - Yesterday at 06:11 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 349
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Not too bad today consistency wise. 207, 190, 182
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#196567 - Yesterday at 06:19 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: goobee]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1012
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: goobee
How about "The Unbowlievables"
Sounds like a name Bo Dallas would choose. It works for me.
_________________________
Current Average 218
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (v 2004)
Morich: Nsane LevRG
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







Top
#196569 - Yesterday at 07:26 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4402
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Gave you guys the name. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
