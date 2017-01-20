BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196492 - 01/20/17 11:20 PM Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 265
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Thanks Champ and RayRay.
Just a follow up. Went to the lanes today and they likely didn't dress the lanes from the night before. Expected similar results as before.
I'm a converted full roller and work to keep my hand behind the ball as I'm doing my best to throw a semi-roller. I find myself struggling with my hand position on both the beginning of the swing and the back swing.
Tried to get my hand to face towards the wall as a righty (i.e., towards the right). The ball came off my hand much better today and didn't have any problems getting through what was left from the day before.
Found that by keeping my speed down helped, too.
Looking forward to seeing how things go for me on Wednesday next week now... smile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196496 - 01/22/17 10:20 AM Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? [Re: champ]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1012
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia


Originally Posted By: champ
But that's what is happening. You've carved a dry spot at your feet, and the ball is losing its hook potential before it even crosses the arrows.
Not many people address the oil depletion at your feet because normally that is where the highest concentration of oil is. But there is depletion there. If you bowl at a Brunswick shop you already have 18-24 inches of no oil from the foul line so the oil is being depleted at a faster rate than normal at the beginning of the pattern.. I started bowling in another house that has a similar house pattern but the big difference is the oil starts with 4 in. All of my equipment seems to have more hook on the backend then at the Brunswick house. In reality what I think that is really happening is that more energy is saved and not used to getting past this early dry area. I started bowling at 2 houses this year so I am still experimenting at the new house. At Brunswick the last 2 weeks I have gone back to my higher RG Symmetrical balls to overcome this early friction with pretty good success. So when Champ made this statement I kind of connected the dots as to what I actually may be seeing between the 2 houses.

Here is a link from Slowinski about oil depletion at the end of the pattern and adjustments that can be made.
El Dorado & El Diablo: Understanding Good and Bad Friction
_________________________
Current Average 218
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (v 2004)
Morich: Nsane LevRG
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







Top
#196499 - 01/22/17 11:34 AM Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? [Re: BOSStull]
Mkirchie Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 642
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Quote:
Here is a link from Slowinski about oil depletion at the end of the pattern and adjustments that can be made.

This is an excellent article that highlights some of the trouble I was having after game 1 earlier this season when I was starting league using weaker equipment and playing near the 2nd arrow with everyone else. Once the early friction started to form, I was moving in but I was worried about making too large of a move since a pattern change had me convinced that my older equipment wouldn't come back if I moved in too far (I should have known better and just tried it.) When I took advice from here, I made a larger move towards a deeper line I used to play before the pattern change and it worked great. I then got my Vintage DZ and I can start league at 3rd arrow with it. I have it to myself most nights, and Friday was a great example. Halfway through game 2, I left a 4 pin on what I thought was a good shot. The end of the bad friction got dry enough for my ball to jump. Made a 3-2 move to get to the same spot with a larger launch angle. It hit flush again and I stayed there the rest of the night. Getting away from that bad friction greatly reduces the amount of moves I have to make.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

Top
#196565 - Today at 12:14 PM Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? [Re: mrthang]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 758
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
I hate to even think of carry down in the resin era, BUT I do bowl in one place where my first move is always out. I do need to take into account the environment of the league...If I am bowling with people tossin' plastic down the middle, that will certainly effect the way my ball reacts and needs to be accounted for.
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
by 6_ball_man - Today at 12:14 PM
Practice games
by 6_ball_man - Today at 11:58 AM
Best bowling ball
by Mkirchie - Today at 11:16 AM
Ball fitting
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - Yesterday at 09:04 PM
Superstition and Routine
by steveA - Yesterday at 04:32 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 01/25/17 10:52 PM
Winter '17 Week 2 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/23/17 05:18 PM
Downsizing again
by W9JAB - 01/23/17 10:33 AM
New Bowling App
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 10:36 AM
White House bowling alley
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 06:53 AM
New Ball
by djp1080 - 01/20/17 01:17 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/18/17 05:36 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.