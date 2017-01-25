Sponsored Links







What games do you guys play for practice .

We've just had a round of low score, but came up with a problem , 1 st ball caught the ten pin enough to wobble it but didn't fall, as the ball dropped in the gutter, then the discussion started can you enter a zero score.We'd always taken the perfect games as 20 but now not so sure.

Just want to know what else is out there to try, or your versions of some we might already do. _________________________

Top #196559 - 05:45 PM Re: Practice games Re: steveA] djp1080

During practice I like to throw a number of shots by lining up near the foul line without taking any steps in a normal final release position with the balance leg behind me out to the left, etc. Just swing the ball two or three times and then just let it go down the lane. Not to worry about aiming or anything.

Then next do several one step drills before getting up there with a full five step approach.

I like that low ball game that I think you're referring to. It's where you go for alternating 7-pin and 10-pin shots. Another variation is to go for 2-pin and 3-pin shots to make sure you don't hit the head pin.During practice I like to throw a number of shots by lining up near the foul line without taking any steps in a normal final release position with the balance leg behind me out to the left, etc. Just swing the ball two or three times and then just let it go down the lane. Not to worry about aiming or anything.Then next do several one step drills before getting up there with a full five step approach.Next time I go out I'll work on keeping my backswing to a minimum as I tend to pull up on it. I'll try to stop my backswing as the ball gets close to my right hip. If I do that, my backswing is just about right believe it or not...

I do throw an occasional shot left handed. Several years ago I damaged a tendon in my right elbow and went the rest of that season lefty. Back then, I bought a pair of cheap, universal shoes and drilled a coupla 12#ers, due to my left not being as strong as my right. It went OK for a person that never did anything left handed in his life. Spares were the key...strike shot was relatively simple, once I got the footwork down, the adjustments over there were like I learned them from the right side in my youth. Of course now, I do not carry any lefty specific equipment, so I typically just toss my spare ball and plant...not usually more than a shot or 2 but it reminds me of stuff I have to do from the other side. I like low ball too, as a practice tool. I prefer to practice without the scorers on, but some older scoring equipment (AMF 2000) count ever shot as a frame when you do that. Also, a ton of players, even very good ones, insist on practicing with the scorers on. I don't get that, so I insist that if the scorers are on that we bowl for something...a buck or a pop...anything...if the score matters, something should ride on it. LoL

