#196417 - 01/14/17 12:14 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: Mkirchie]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 321
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Our league is always looking for more bowlers, but the time-slot, 12:30 PM on Tuesdays, get's in the way. Our demographic is; 50 years of age or older, 170 average or greater and a 600 team cap. The time slot makes it difficult for most who still work to bowl. Most teams end up with 200+ for lead-off, sub 190 in the middle and 200+ for the anchorman.
Steve Cook's Fireside lanes is flush with business, so adjusting league time slots is not easy. Each morning high schools kids bowl before the lanes are even open to the public at 9 AM. I think they come in at 8 AM and shoot 2 games. There are morning leagues each day and those lanes not used for league are used up by open-play by 9:15.
Yesterday, the local high school group had a walk-thru to see how many could be successfully managed first thing in the morning. For those of us who practice first thing in the mornings, we were told to show up 15 minutes later because of the number of HS kids who will be bowling.
The same problem exists after our league. If we don't get done on time, the next league has to wait on us and the 6:30 leagues have to wait on them. On some days, like Mondays, there are 9 PM leagues that don't finish until Midnight
.
We only pay .25 per person per week to have a fresh shot put down and only .75 per game. We pay the secretary around .75 so that means we only pay $4.00 for bowling and $14 per man goes to the prize fund. With 22 teams, even last place pays pretty well.
Nobody in town can match that price structure. Fireside Lanes only has 32 lanes and expansion isn't likely.
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196419 - 01/14/17 02:32 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: 82Boat69]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 642
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
|
Wow, I didn't expect there to be a timing conflict due to leagues all throughout the day on a weekday. There is nowhere near the volume of bowlers here in leagues. Where I bowl is also a 32 lane center. On all weekdays except for one, there is only one league in the morning/afternoon then the evening leagues start around 6:00-6:30. There is usually a 4-6 hour window in between where it is just open bowling and usually very slow. The only time it is a little busier is when the high school bowling season is going on. They're bowling every Tuesday and Thursday during the winter high school sports season before the evening leagues start.
Each morning high schools kids bowl before the lanes are even open to the public at 9 AM. I think they come in at 8 AM and shoot 2 games.
I am curious to know if this is before they start their normal school day and if you happen to know what time school starts for the students. Our students start school at 7:30 in the morning. Almost all other high schools in NJ start around this time too.
As to the best heavy oil ball from the original post, I do agree that it varies from bowler to bowler and on the pattern. I've seen many time where bowlers bowling on the same lanes have given very different opinions on wet vs. dry. I think it also depends on how many adjustments someone can make. If you're fine playing either inside or outside or are comfortable with a few different hand positions, how wet or dry doesn't matter.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789
#196422 - 01/14/17 03:11 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: Mkirchie]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 321
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I don't know what time the kids start school. This is CA. Bowling might be their first class of the day :-) Intro to cell phones and learning to spell 'liberal' takes up the rest of the day. We aren't 9th worst in the nation for nothing :-)
Sacramento use to have a lot more bowling venues. But, real estate is so valuable, most end up as strip malls or something else that returns more than 3% :-) As the number of houses has diminished, crowding has become an issue. When new venues do get built, the cost of the land and building are punitive. Lineage is so high in new venues, nobody wants to move.
We have a place just east of downtown call Country Club Lanes. I went in with a friend a couple of months ago and they were charging $20 per half hour to practice. We didn't stay :-) As a senior league member, Fireside only charges .75 a game. Prior to this year, it was only .50.
Having a former PBA hall of famer as proprietor helps.
#196426 - 01/14/17 04:47 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: 82Boat69]
Bracket Donor
Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 168
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Intro to cell phones and learning to spell 'liberal' takes up the rest of the day.
"use to have a lot more bowling venues"
Not to get too far off topic,
I look around and the last new
one's around me were Brunswick Zones,
from the late 80's still got a few from the 50's.
But nothing new in the last 8-10 years.
#196429 - 01/14/17 07:20 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: W9JAB]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 321
A/S/L: 69/M/California
We got a new place in the area called 'Strikes', but only the building is new. The rest came from someplace that closed :-(
Even the lanes at Fireside where I bowl came from Crest View which closed.
#196507 - 01/23/17 12:20 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: champ]
Bracket Donor
Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 168
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Regardless of the ball, you'll probably need more surface on it than it comes out of the box for truly heavy oil. Most heavy oil balls are finished at 4000 so they look nice on a shelf and work on most house shots. For oil, they need to be rougher to get them to roll.
Sorry that's not specific, but its the truth.
I just found that out! I got a Code Black,
drilled for the most reaction plus a balance hole for more reaction.
Out of the box finish is 1500 polished, it went as straight as plastic spare ball. On light oil wood and med. oil synthetic lanes, no matter were I tossed it from, far right to far left, fast or slow nothing.
I had it knocked down to 1000 dull, same thing, nothing.
Did not see movement until 500 dull.
I don't get it. I thought I was going to have to fight too much hook.
JOE
#196515 - 01/23/17 05:38 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: W9JAB]
Action Bowler
Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 265
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Not sure what's going on for you without a video of you using the Code Black. I bought one for myself as a Christmas gift.
The first time I used it was in our men's league. Game 1 was something like a 155 and the reason was that I like to use my first ball for left side spares. I missed every one of them. Game 2 I started out with the first eight and was light in frame 9 with a terrible looking washout. Got 8 I think. Ended up with a 264.
The reaction I saw was the ball tended to have some hold when missing a little to the left which kept the ball in the pocket anyway.
I was lined up really nice while standing on board 23 and aiming at board 9 at the dots about 7 feet away from the foul line.
IMHO Storm's Code Black is a monster on THS.
My guess is that it might need a little help if you're going to pitch it on to heavily oiled synthetic lanes. I don't know where I could go to find any though. The place where I typically bowl is likely one of the slickest lanes around these parts.
Good luck with your hook monster...
Edited by djp1080 (01/23/17 05:39 PM)
#196560 - Yesterday at 05:49 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: RGR]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 11/11/07
Posts: 279
A/S/L: Burbs of Milwaukee
Hammer newest monster is the Gauntlet
and what a freakn beast it is.http://www.hammerbowling.com/products/balls/high-performance/gauntlet
beware though, you need some oil to use this thing
#196561 - Yesterday at 07:46 PM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: Dave800]
Action Bowler
Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 265
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Dave, I have the Dark Legend. My comfort zone is board 23 or right of it. I'll move more if I have to. My speed is around 16 mph and likely 250 rpm. Need as much help as I can get IMO. Perhaps if I lined up on 26 and aimed at 11 I'd do better with the Dark Legend, you think?
#196563 - Today at 11:16 AM
Re: Best bowling ball
[Re: djp1080]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 642
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Considering the topic of too much surface and playing outside has been mentioned before on this post, I want to add what I witnessed last night in league. Our center has over 20 year old AMF HPL synthetic lanes. AMF HPL already is a high friction surface synthetic when new. At their age, they have a ton of friction. The pattern is extremely light and flat outside of 7. I watched a good bowler on another team play a line around 5 with a ball that was dulled quite a bit. I didn't completely pay attention to what it was, it might have been an Arson High Flare Solid.
When they tried to point it to the pocket from the first arrow, it was moving early around 30 feet and went through the head pin every time. When they tried to play straight up 5, it still turned early around 30 feet. It got to the pocket, but because of the early move it hit so weak that it left 5 pins, 5-7 splits, 10 pins, and almost an 8-10 in one case. If they moved in a little to create some belly but not enough to catch the oil in the middle, it still moved at 30 and couldn't make it back to the head pin at all to leave washouts and 1-2-4's. This happened all night and not hooking enough, hitting weak, or hooking too much was the complaint of this bowler. Meanwhile, I'm watching a ball turn way too early. Anyone playing more inside or using less surface outside had no problems.
Mark
