#196555 - Today at 04:47 PM Re: Ball fitting
steveA Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 517
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
I've the other problem, for some reason my thumb shrinks as a bowl , not alot but enough,. Use to have a drilled unfitted slug and work my thumb in and out of before bowling as soon as I got to the alley.Now I run tape over the sides and leave the pad and back free and do have to add tape. Once had a ball drilled after playing 9 games , lovely fit , then couldn't get my thumb in, till it was too late into the games for the oil left on the lane, took some tweaking to get right. .
#196558 - 38 minutes 47 seconds ago Re: Ball fitting
djp1080 Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 264
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Yes, Steve. I have heard from some that have that problem. Actually when I get to the lanes in the morning my thumb is tighter than later. So I just get my thumb into the ball and swing it a few times to make sure I'm okay and I always am. Lucky me!
The other thing is to wrap your thumb with gauze or something before you start to get your thumb shrunk down a bit.
I tend to have my thumb hole taped as well. I often have one piece of black tape on the back of the hole, but not always. On the front I use a tapered layer of white tape down towards the bottom of the hole and cover over the taper with one piece of black. All one inch wide as my fingers are pretty big I guess.
The taper keeps me from squeezing the ball, which is an old habit when I had reverse thumb hole pitch.

