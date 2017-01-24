Ball fitting

insert your thumb fully into its hole, you should be able to swing the ball without it falling off your hand.
I have heard this, but if the thumb is that tight how do you get your thumb out first?
It seems to me that that would hinder getting the ball to roll off your hand.
My equipment is set up with a fairly tight fit; however, right after the ball is drilled up the thumb hole is always too tight. My PSO has me put my fingers and thumb into the ball and then makes some marks with a grease pencil to make slight adjustments. I try it again and usually it's great. If not, he takes a little more. The adjustments are to the sides of the thumb, not on the front or back. You'll probably have a thumb that is a little wider than it is from back to front.
I generally use protection tape on my thumb and fingers; however, a couple of weeks ago I tried bowling without any tape of any kind. I did just fine.
The ball rolled nicely and no issues of hanging up or blisters or anything. I've gotten used to the feel (or lack there of) from the use of protection tape. I buy HADA tape from either Vise or Storm is roll form and cut it so that I can place one piece of tape that covers the front and back of the thumb. I tend to get some callous build up on the sides of my fingers, so I wrap the finger tips of both the middle and ring fingers with tape like Vise NT50. Works for me.
If I grab at the ball on the swing, I can hang up in the ball. The key is not to grip the ball hardly at all. The ball should hang on the pad side of your thumb just above the knuckle if it's fitting well. It does for me anyway.
Personally I have no problem with swelling, but I have some issues with sweating at times especially in the Summer. That's where a nice clean, dry towel comes in handy. Some Easy Slide is in my bag, but don't need to use it.
Good luck...