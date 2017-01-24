BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196524 - 01/24/17 01:25 PM Re: Ball fitting
Newbowler
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
Thanks. I have been talking to a storm general manager through emails. He suggested a guy in St Louis. I totally agree with you about the relaxed arm swing. When u make a fist the tension doesn't stop at the fist. Muscles are connected. With a proper new fit maybe it will help solve my wrap around swing. I saw a HSBC video where a coach said a wrap around swing is a fit problem 90% of the time. And yeah my driller has never taken the time to find my pep. So thanks again man for the help

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196529 - 01/25/17 12:04 PM Re: Ball fitting
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1217
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I'm in one of those big cities. smile Around here, you'll find the SLIGHTLY larger thumb, and add tape, method to be the accepted method.

ESPECIALLY if your thumb swells and shrinks (as does mine) then you will want your thumb hole drilled AT LEAST as large as your thumb is when your thumb swells. Then you can add or remove tape to fine tune it.

Tape is cheap, and once you get the method down it's not difficult and it is quick.


Relaxed arm swing - absolutely. That's the goal. And yes, improper fit is a primary problem with a wrap-around swing

I will add that timing is also a big problem with it - if your feet are way ahead of your ball, you will typically grab your ball and try to pull it down to catch up (completely unconscious, here. . .) and this will cause that wrap-around swing as well.
#196540 - Yesterday at 04:23 PM Re: Ball fitting
RGR
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 120
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
I had a heck of a time trying to get the right thumb pitch. I went from 1/4 forward to 1/4 reverse and everything in between and also under the palm. I have a double jointed thumb, don't know if that was causing problems but finally settled with 1/8 reverse and 1/4 under. Trying to go for a more relaxed arm swing, seems to be working without squeezing the ball.

#196545 - 52 minutes 16 seconds ago Re: Ball fitting
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 168
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
insert your thumb fully into its hole, you should be able to swing the ball without it falling off your hand.


I have heard this, but if the thumb is that tight how do you get your thumb out first?
It seems to me that that would hinder getting the ball to roll off your hand.

#196546 - 10 minutes 27 seconds ago Re: Ball fitting
82Boat69
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 319
A/S/L: 69/M/California
There seems to be a couple of views on what allows a person to get a clean release.

Some say drill the hole big then use tape to make it fit. As a person who used tape for years, this is less than an optimal solution. It's not easy to do quickly and the tape doesn't always end up where you want meaning it has to be done again. Just removing a new piece of tape can make it unusable.

I recommend drilling the hole to the size of your thumb and then oval the sides if necessary. On those days when your thumb is swollen, use 'Goose-Lube'.

Since I began using 'Goose Lube' instead of tape and powder, I never hang-up, no matter how tight my thumb seems. It lasts longer than powder and I never worry about the tape being slightly off. One tube will probably last for years and that's not true for tape or powder.

#196547 - 26 seconds ago Re: Ball fitting
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 168
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
insert your thumb fully into its hole, you should be able to swing the ball without it falling off your hand.


I use a chap-stick like product on the sides of my thumb to keep from hanging up.


I began using 'Goose Lube' instead of tape and powder,


So if your using lubricants to get your thumb out, I would say that the hole is to small, How's that helping you?

