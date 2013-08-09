BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196542 - Yesterday at 07:10 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 377
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Week 3 Super dry conditions.

G1: 160 3 big splits. Couldn't find the wet/dry line. Everything over hooked.

G2: 277 Ball change. Front 9. Pushed the ball in the 10th. Left 3 up. Spare, another solid strike. Close but not close enough.

G3: 190. Lost the great timing and rhythm of G2.

Not where I want to be.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#196543 - Today at 12:29 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush
beefers1 Online content
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1228
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Game 1: Left five 7-pins and missed one, but strung a 4-bagger in the middle for 214.

Game 2: Started with the front 4, but threw a really bad shot in the 5th and simply lost my mental composure the rest of the game. Had to strike out in the 10th to shoot 218 and for our team to take the game by single digits.

Game 3: Opened twice in a row on the right lane, both makable spares (1-3-6 and 3-5-6). Threw a great strike in the foundation frame, but completely blew the 10th with two horrible first balls and finished with 193.

Total: 625

