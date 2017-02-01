BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 2: High Flush
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196306 - 01/02/17 09:09 PM Team 2: High Flush
Chuck Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 253
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
Hey Guys - here's to a good season ahead.
Who's got a team name idea?

Team 2
beefers1 (182)
bowlerbill (205)
Chuck (221)
Doogie (185)
WV Hammer Slammer (201)
Team average: 994


Edited by Richie V. (01/15/17 09:57 PM)
_________________________
In the bag:
RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)
Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)
Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)
DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)
Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)
Plastic

Personal Records:
Game: 300
Series: 832
Avg: 220

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196308 - 01/03/17 01:53 AM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1227
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Glad to finally be back. Hopefully I won't bring us down too much this time!

Top
#196312 - 01/03/17 05:51 PM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name [Re: Chuck]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Welcome team.

How about, 'Unbowlievable Five'?
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#196316 - 01/04/17 08:55 AM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name [Re: Chuck]
Doogie Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 345
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
Howdy all.

No good suggestions on team name.

I will miss the first two weeks for work. I have let Richie know in an PM.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

Top
#196394 - 01/12/17 06:33 PM Re: Team 2 - Week 1 [Re: Chuck]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Here is another name for consideration: Team High Flush.

G1: 211 2S+1O, G2 227 Clean, G3 207 1S+1O. Total: 645

I missed 2 easy (6 pin) spares today. The splits were the unmake able variety.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#196396 - 01/13/17 01:04 AM Re: Team 2 - Week 1 [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1227
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Game 1: Struggled early on with ball reaction and chopped a bucket, but finished with the back 6 for 225.

Game 2: A 3-count in the 3rd frame (slipped and almost fell; I struggled with the approaches all night) really hurt an otherwise-solid 198.

Game 3: Started with three 9-spares and a 3-7-9 split, but managed a late 5-bagger for 220.

Total: 643.

Top
#196440 - 01/15/17 04:17 PM Re: Team 2 - Week 1 [Re: Chuck]
Chuck Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 253
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
I like the High Flush team name suggestions... Rickie make it so!

I bowled like crap this week... they scorched everything outside at my house now and I'm struggling with massive over under. Went str8 and flat and made blah 169, 210, 202 ...
_________________________
In the bag:
RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)
Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)
Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)
DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)
Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)
Plastic

Personal Records:
Game: 300
Series: 832
Avg: 220

Top
#196446 - 01/15/17 09:58 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4399
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Name's yours smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196485 - 01/20/17 06:21 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1227
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Game 1: Two early opens and the inability to figure out the left lane really frustrated me. Finished with three 7-pins in a row for 179.

Game 2: left five single-pin spares on the left lane and missed my first one in three weeks. Fortunately, was nearly perfect on the right lane to salvage a 188.

Game 3: Lost my reaction on both lanes early on, but managed a late string for a clean 223.

Total: 590.

Still struggling with footwork and timing since moving up to 15lb. I threw more Brooklyn shots than I have in a long time. Someone pointed out that I was actually leaning backwards on the approach for some reason, so that's something I should be able to fix relatively easily.

Top
#196537 - 36 minutes 57 seconds ago Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
Doogie Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 345
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
210-210-207 last night. Good to be back bowling and things went pretty well. Only missed one spare I should have made. I need to continue working to get strike % up.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:52 PM
Ball fitting
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:04 PM
Superstition and Routine
by 6_ball_man - 01/24/17 04:49 PM
Best bowling ball
by djp1080 - 01/23/17 05:38 PM
Winter '17 Week 2 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/23/17 05:18 PM
Downsizing again
by W9JAB - 01/23/17 10:33 AM
Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
by Mkirchie - 01/22/17 11:34 AM
New Bowling App
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 10:36 AM
White House bowling alley
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 06:53 AM
New Ball
by djp1080 - 01/20/17 01:17 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/18/17 05:36 PM
Working on form
by spr3wr - 01/17/17 03:52 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.