BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 4: Team Square Balls
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196486 - 01/20/17 09:31 AM Re: Team 4 [Re: jbungard]
White_Rabbitt Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 84
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
3 pocket 7-10's is crazy! Way to come back from that in game 3. I know a lot of people that would have been done for the night after those.
_________________________
Bag:
Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)
Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)
Storm Mix (15#)

Scores:
Curr. League Avg: 184
High Game: 279
High Series: 705

PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"
USBC #: 15-184560

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196501 - 01/22/17 05:54 PM Re: Team 4 [Re: White_Rabbitt]
jbungard Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 454
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Thanks Rabbitt: Pocket 7-10s aren't fun; particularly back to back on the left and right lane. I just went out and made sure I picked up a pin and, perhaps get lucky by pinning the pin against the kick-back and shooting it across the deck. More than that, I try to understand the message the pins are sending. They don't play favorites. By moving a board right on both lanes, I was able to get my ball to face up a little sooner and carry hits instead or leaving a weak 10 or 7-10 combo. That helped set me up for a good string of strikes in the following game. Wish it always worked out like that wink
_________________________
Storm Lock: 50x4.5"x35, 2000-grit
Storm Code Black: 40x4"x30, P2 xh, 3000-grit
Storm Code Black: 65x4.5"x60, P3 xh, 1500-grit polished
Radical Guru Supreme: 42x4"x32, 1500-grit
Radical Score: 30x5.25"x60, 750-grit
Storm Mix: Label, polished

Top
#196536 - 19 minutes 25 seconds ago Re: Team 4 [Re: jbungard]
jbungard Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 454
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Another 5-2 week: Solid rolling TSB! I rolled 213, 196 and 258 for a 667 series this week using a Storm Code Black with a 3000-grit surface, drilled 40 x 4" x 30 (close to 4" x 4" x 2") with a small P2 extra hole on my positive axis point. Around the pocket all evening with decent carry in the third game. There was more out there. Bowl well and score event better TSB!
_________________________
Storm Lock: 50x4.5"x35, 2000-grit
Storm Code Black: 40x4"x30, P2 xh, 3000-grit
Storm Code Black: 65x4.5"x60, P3 xh, 1500-grit polished
Radical Guru Supreme: 42x4"x32, 1500-grit
Radical Score: 30x5.25"x60, 750-grit
Storm Mix: Label, polished

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:52 PM
Ball fitting
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:04 PM
Superstition and Routine
by 6_ball_man - 01/24/17 04:49 PM
Best bowling ball
by djp1080 - 01/23/17 05:38 PM
Winter '17 Week 2 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/23/17 05:18 PM
Downsizing again
by W9JAB - 01/23/17 10:33 AM
Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
by Mkirchie - 01/22/17 11:34 AM
New Bowling App
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 10:36 AM
White House bowling alley
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 06:53 AM
New Ball
by djp1080 - 01/20/17 01:17 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/18/17 05:36 PM
Working on form
by spr3wr - 01/17/17 03:52 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.