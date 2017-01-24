BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 3
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196522 - 01/24/17 12:52 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
AmpleSound Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/17/07
Posts: 1220
A/S/L: 34/M/CO
And back to bad again....

142, 210, 178
_________________________
In the bag:
DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)
DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)
Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)

My best:
HGS - 300
HSS - 769

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196523 - 01/24/17 01:01 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
AmpleSound Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/17/07
Posts: 1220
A/S/L: 34/M/CO
Maybe we need a team name? lol
_________________________
In the bag:
DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)
DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)
Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)

My best:
HGS - 300
HSS - 769

Top
#196531 - Yesterday at 10:20 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 348
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
How about "The Unbowlievables"
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#196534 - Yesterday at 11:01 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 774
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
230,205,254 = 689

Best night so far this year... the new Motiv Jackal Ghost is a beast!
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:52 PM
Ball fitting
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:04 PM
Superstition and Routine
by 6_ball_man - 01/24/17 04:49 PM
Best bowling ball
by djp1080 - 01/23/17 05:38 PM
Winter '17 Week 2 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/23/17 05:18 PM
Downsizing again
by W9JAB - 01/23/17 10:33 AM
Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
by Mkirchie - 01/22/17 11:34 AM
New Bowling App
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 10:36 AM
White House bowling alley
by BOSStull - 01/22/17 06:53 AM
New Ball
by djp1080 - 01/20/17 01:17 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/18/17 05:36 PM
Working on form
by spr3wr - 01/17/17 03:52 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.