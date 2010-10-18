Ball fitting

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 39 male missouri Thanks. I have been talking to a storm general manager through emails. He suggested a guy in St Louis. I totally agree with you about the relaxed arm swing. When u make a fist the tension doesn't stop at the fist. Muscles are connected. With a proper new fit maybe it will help solve my wrap around swing. I saw a HSBC video where a coach said a wrap around swing is a fit problem 90% of the time. And yeah my driller has never taken the time to find my pep. So thanks again man for the help

Around here, you'll find the SLIGHTLY larger thumb, and add tape, method to be the accepted method.



ESPECIALLY if your thumb swells and shrinks (as does mine) then you will want your thumb hole drilled AT LEAST as large as your thumb is when your thumb swells. Then you can add or remove tape to fine tune it.



Tape is cheap, and once you get the method down it's not difficult and it is quick.





Relaxed arm swing - absolutely. That's the goal. And yes, improper fit is a primary problem with a wrap-around swing



Relaxed arm swing - absolutely. That's the goal. And yes, improper fit is a primary problem with a wrap-around swing

I will add that timing is also a big problem with it - if your feet are way ahead of your ball, you will typically grab your ball and try to pull it down to catch up (completely unconscious, here. . .) and this will cause that wrap-around swing as well.

