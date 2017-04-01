BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Superstition and Routine
#196319 - 01/04/17 05:33 PM Superstition and Routine
VikingOfBowling Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 14
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
What's yours? When I did league as a kid I'd always sit in the same spot and take a sip of cherry coke before my approach. Anything you guys do out of habit?

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196321 - 01/04/17 07:14 PM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: VikingOfBowling]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1215
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
not so much. I do try to make sure my setup and approach are as close to exactly the same as I can, but that's not superstition, really.
#196322 - 01/04/17 07:23 PM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: VikingOfBowling]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 318
A/S/L: 69/M/California
When I leave the restroom, if the door opens inward, I never reach for the handle with my right hand and I block the door's arc with my left foot.

I've learned that people coming in are in a bigger hurry than those going out :-)

#196323 - 01/04/17 09:28 PM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 641
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
I put my rosin bag in the same place throughout the night. It might not be the same place from one week to the next, but it is constant for that particular league session. I'll also make sure to hold my hand by the dryer, even if they are not working on the pair I am on.

Mark
#196324 - 01/04/17 09:37 PM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 318
A/S/L: 69/M/California
How about folding bowling towels that are just laying around or policing up the area where I'll be bowling. I hate a messy settee area.

#196326 - 01/05/17 11:51 AM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: VikingOfBowling]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 166
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
............ideaSuperstition and Routine idea............

I like to start a small ceremonial fire at the foul line, and dance naked around it, for good luck.

stop However most houses frown on this, so I have to take my chances with out that routine.


JOE

.

#196327 - 01/05/17 01:37 PM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: VikingOfBowling]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Don't eat or drink using the bowling hand. Not a superstition but good advice.
#196332 - 01/06/17 03:02 AM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: VikingOfBowling]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 347
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I used to wait when adjacent lanes had splits or washes. I no longer do that due to some great strategy/advice from steveA.

He uses those times as opportunities to go out and throw a strike to further deflate his opponent's confidence. I've adopted that strategy as well and no longer care when I see splits and washes by other bowlers.

Thanks steveA.


Edited by goobee (01/06/17 03:03 AM)
#196520 - Today at 09:15 AM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: VikingOfBowling]
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 344
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
There is a big difference in my opinion between superstition and routine.

A routine is good to relieve stress and build confidence before a shot.

Superstition has less to do with the shot itself and has a connotation of being more luck based.

Both can be good. I prefer a routine but having the ability to preform well if you can't maintain them is critical.
#196526 - Today at 04:49 PM Re: Superstition and Routine [Re: goobee]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 756
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: goobee
I used to wait when adjacent lanes had splits or washes. I no longer do that due to some great strategy/advice from steveA.

He uses those times as opportunities to go out and throw a strike to further deflate his opponent's confidence. I've adopted that strategy as well and no longer care when I see splits and washes by other bowlers.

Thanks steveA.


I do the same thing. Depending on the opponent, if they wanna wait out an adjascent split or bookend splits, AND if I KNOW they can take the joke, I'll say, "Get up there and throw, ya big wuss!"
