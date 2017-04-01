Sponsored Links







Superstition and Routine VikingOfBowling

Bantam



Registered: 12/27/16

Posts: 14

A/S/L: 29/Tucson What's yours? When I did league as a kid I'd always sit in the same spot and take a sip of cherry coke before my approach. Anything you guys do out of habit?

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Superstition and Routine mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1215

not so much. I do try to make sure my setup and approach are as close to exactly the same as I can, but that's not superstition, really.

Re: Superstition and Routine 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 318

A/S/L: 69/M/California When I leave the restroom, if the door opens inward, I never reach for the handle with my right hand and I block the door's arc with my left foot.



I've learned that people coming in are in a bigger hurry than those going out :-)

Re: Superstition and Routine Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 641

I put my rosin bag in the same place throughout the night. It might not be the same place from one week to the next, but it is constant for that particular league session. I'll also make sure to hold my hand by the dryer, even if they are not working on the pair I am on.

Mark



Re: Superstition and Routine 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 318

A/S/L: 69/M/California How about folding bowling towels that are just laying around or policing up the area where I'll be bowling. I hate a messy settee area.

Re: Superstition and Routine W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 166

Superstition and Routine



I like to start a small ceremonial fire at the foul line, and dance naked around it, for good luck.



However most houses frown on this, so I have to take my chances with out that routine.





JOE



Re: Superstition and Routine BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 376

Don't eat or drink using the bowling hand. Not a superstition but good advice.

Re: Superstition and Routine goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 347

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 347A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I used to wait when adjacent lanes had splits or washes. I no longer do that due to some great strategy/advice from steveA.



He uses those times as opportunities to go out and throw a strike to further deflate his opponent's confidence. I've adopted that strategy as well and no longer care when I see splits and washes by other bowlers.



Thanks steveA.



Re: Superstition and Routine Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 344

A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 344A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE There is a big difference in my opinion between superstition and routine.



A routine is good to relieve stress and build confidence before a shot.



Superstition has less to do with the shot itself and has a connotation of being more luck based.



Both can be good. I prefer a routine but having the ability to preform well if you can't maintain them is critical. _________________________

