Ball fitting

Hi everyone. I'm in search of wisdom. I'm having problems holding onto the ball at the release. If I'm cupped at the release it really wants to fall off my hand. Sometimes it hits the foul line or even on the approach, so I'm forced to squeeze. I know this isn't correct. I have tried making my thumb hole different shapes from round to oval. I was told by my ball driller the pitch is 1/8 reverse. A few days ago he changed it to 1/16 forward. I still have to squeeze it some. Do you think I should go to someone else and get refitted? Is this a common problem with newer bowlers? I'm a small town Missouri guy so I don't have a certified pro shop guy close to me. I'm willing to go to St Louis or Kansas city if need be to get my fit correct. Does anyone know a good pro shop in Missouri that can get it right if its needed? Thanks for listening everyone.Im new and uneducated but trying to get educated
If you purchased your bowling ball at the Pro Shop
near you, you've done what I'd consider is the right thing (i.e., go back and get the fit done properly). The PSO has made a change already and sounds like he's willing to work with you. Good thing!
If you feel that you can no longer work with this shop, you can find another certified shop close to you by going to the following website: http://www.ibpsia.com/go/find_shop/type/shop/parent_menu/25/
The IBPSIA certifies Pro Shop
operators.
Another great resource for coaching and bowling centers, etc., is http://www.bowl.com
If you place your fingers into their holes first and insert your thumb fully into its hole, you should be able to swing the ball without it falling off your hand. You should try it at home or in the Pro Shop
. On the back swing the pad side of your thumb just above the knuckle should begin to keep the ball on your hand without any squeezing at all and stay on your hand. Once you're at the bottom of the swing your thumb should be out of the ball already and your finger remain in the ball for the end of the release.
Hope this helps...