#196509 - Today at 02:04 PM Ball fitting
Newbowler Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 4
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
Hi everyone. I'm in search of wisdom. I'm having problems holding onto the ball at the release. If I'm cupped at the release it really wants to fall off my hand. Sometimes it hits the foul line or even on the approach, so I'm forced to squeeze. I know this isn't correct. I have tried making my thumb hole different shapes from round to oval. I was told by my ball driller the pitch is 1/8 reverse. A few days ago he changed it to 1/16 forward. I still have to squeeze it some. Do you think I should go to someone else and get refitted? Is this a common problem with newer bowlers? I'm a small town Missouri guy so I don't have a certified Pro Shop guy close to me. I'm willing to go to St Louis or Kansas city if need be to get my fit correct. Does anyone know a good Pro Shop in Missouri that can get it right if its needed? Thanks for listening everyone.Im new and uneducated but trying to get educated

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196510 - Today at 03:04 PM Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 317
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Hold your bowling hand in front of your face with the palm facing you. Spread your fingers and thumb out and tell me if the angle your thumb sticks out is more than 90 degrees, less than 90 or right at 90.

#196511 - Today at 03:58 PM Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
Newbowler Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 4
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
Less than 90

#196512 - Today at 04:13 PM Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2018
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Are you using tape in the thumbhole?

Being winter time, the thumb shrinks a lot. Tape is the starting point to keeping a good fit regardless of the season.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

#196513 - Today at 04:28 PM Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 317
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Its hard to say anything about thumb pitch without seeing your thumb. Holding a pencil with your finger-tips and thumb can give you a little insight. If there's any angle of your thumb to the pencil, an 1/8 side pitch is usually enough.

The reverse you have sounds reasonable. I also have an acute thumb angle to my hand. Less than 90. I use 3/8 reverse but have been admonished for using so much.

In recent years, reverse has been reduced and even gone the other way. This is because thumbs are being drilled tighter than ever before. The reasons are all based on removing the insecurity of losing the ball off your hand, allowing you to swing the ball freely without any tension in your hand, wrist, forearm and on up to your shoulder.

My thumb is tight. I also unhinge my wrist at the bottom of my swing. If I've had too much salt and my thumb is swollen, I use a chap-stick like product I got from the owner of Mongoose on the sides of my thumb to keep from hanging up.

I'm curious to know how you release your ball. Do you know your positive axis point(PAP)? Do you break your wrist at the bottom or are you cupped all the way through? It may sound counter-intuitive, but too much cup in a rigid delivery can actually cause the ball to rotate off the thumb prematurely.

Tell me what you feel as the ball leaves your thumb. How tight is your thumb hole? Do you use tape of any kind? Ever dislocate your thumb so that its no longer functioning at its base properly?

#196516 - Today at 05:55 PM Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 261
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: Newbowler
Hi everyone. I'm in search of wisdom. I'm having problems holding onto the ball at the release. If I'm cupped at the release it really wants to fall off my hand. Sometimes it hits the foul line or even on the approach, so I'm forced to squeeze. I know this isn't correct. I have tried making my thumb hole different shapes from round to oval. I was told by my ball driller the pitch is 1/8 reverse. A few days ago he changed it to 1/16 forward. I still have to squeeze it some. Do you think I should go to someone else and get refitted? Is this a common problem with newer bowlers? I'm a small town Missouri guy so I don't have a certified pro shop guy close to me. I'm willing to go to St Louis or Kansas city if need be to get my fit correct. Does anyone know a good pro shop in Missouri that can get it right if its needed? Thanks for listening everyone.Im new and uneducated but trying to get educated

If you purchased your bowling ball at the Pro Shop near you, you've done what I'd consider is the right thing (i.e., go back and get the fit done properly). The PSO has made a change already and sounds like he's willing to work with you. Good thing!
If you feel that you can no longer work with this shop, you can find another certified shop close to you by going to the following website: http://www.ibpsia.com/go/find_shop/type/shop/parent_menu/25/

The IBPSIA certifies Pro Shop operators.

Another great resource for coaching and bowling centers, etc., is http://www.bowl.com

If you place your fingers into their holes first and insert your thumb fully into its hole, you should be able to swing the ball without it falling off your hand. You should try it at home or in the Pro Shop. On the back swing the pad side of your thumb just above the knuckle should begin to keep the ball on your hand without any squeezing at all and stay on your hand. Once you're at the bottom of the swing your thumb should be out of the ball already and your finger remain in the ball for the end of the release.

Hope this helps...

#196517 - Today at 06:46 PM Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
Newbowler Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 4
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
I have 3 balls all with reverse pitch until a few days ago. I had 1 of them redone to 1/16 forward pitch. It stays on better but I still have to squeeze it some. Yes I use lots of white ball tape. I have tried a piece in the front so the thumb slug doesn't feel as slick. Most of the tape is in the back of the hole. Some tape on the sides. I have tried to make the hole round and oval with tape. I still have to squeeze. As far as a Pro Shop, I don't really have 1 or much of 1. It's a bowling alley that a former regional pro runs. Alot of fellow bowlers say don't let him drill your balls but I don't know if I can trust them.

#196518 - Today at 07:04 PM Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 317
A/S/L: 69/M/California
My recommendation would be to drill your thumb tight and use a product to get out rather than drill your thumb loose and use a product to stay in. The more tape in your thumb-hole the more inconsistent your release will be.

I also don't like the smooth feel of a thumb slug, so I put a single piece of 3/4 inch bowlers tape where my thumb pad makes contact. There are also thumb slugs with a rough texture already in them. My thumb is tight to begin with and the tape makes it tighter, but at the bottom, I don't have any problem getting the ball off.

If I do start to hang-up, I use Mongoose 'Goose-Lube' to remedy that problem. I was using powder, but not any longer.

Something else to consider; When you cock your wrist, what position is it on the way back and the way forward? Stand next to a mirror and check your thumb position. If it's pointed down on the way down, look-out!

#196519 - Today at 10:02 PM Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
Newbowler Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 4
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
My driller always wants my thumbhole big. He says all you have to do is add tape. I understand his point because my thumb does change size. I will google the goose lube. Thanks

