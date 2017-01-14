Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196417 - 12:14 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 317

A/S/L: 69/M/California



Steve Cook's Fireside lanes is flush with business, so adjusting league time slots is not easy. Each morning high schools kids bowl before the lanes are even open to the public at 9 AM. I think they come in at 8 AM and shoot 2 games. There are morning leagues each day and those lanes not used for league are used up by open-play by 9:15.



Yesterday, the local high school group had a walk-thru to see how many could be successfully managed first thing in the morning. For those of us who practice first thing in the mornings, we were told to show up 15 minutes later because of the number of HS kids who will be bowling.



The same problem exists after our league. If we don't get done on time, the next league has to wait on us and the 6:30 leagues have to wait on them. On some days, like Mondays, there are 9 PM leagues that don't finish until



We only pay .25 per person per week to have a fresh shot put down and only .75 per game. We pay the secretary around .75 so that means we only pay $4.00 for bowling and $14 per man goes to the prize fund. With 22 teams, even last place pays pretty well.



Nobody in town can match that price structure. Fireside Lanes only has 32 lanes and expansion isn't likely. Our league is always looking for more bowlers, but the time-slot, 12:30 PM on Tuesdays, get's in the way. Our demographic is; 50 years of age or older, 170 average or greater and a 600 team cap. The time slot makes it difficult for most who still work to bowl. Most teams end up with 200+ for lead-off, sub 190 in the middle and 200+ for the anchorman.Steve Cook's Fireside lanes is flush with business, so adjusting league time slots is not easy. Each morning high schools kids bowl before the lanes are even open to the public at 9 AM. I think they come in at 8 AM and shoot 2 games. There are morning leagues each day and those lanes not used for league are used up by open-play by 9:15.Yesterday, the local high school group had a walk-thru to see how many could be successfully managed first thing in the morning. For those of us who practice first thing in the mornings, we were told to show up 15 minutes later because of the number of HS kids who will be bowling.The same problem exists after our league. If we don't get done on time, the next league has to wait on us and the 6:30 leagues have to wait on them. On some days, like Mondays, there are 9 PM leagues that don't finish until Midnight We only pay .25 per person per week to have a fresh shot put down and only .75 per game. We pay the secretary around .75 so that means we only pay $4.00 for bowling and $14 per man goes to the prize fund. With 22 teams, even last place pays pretty well.Nobody in town can match that price structure. Fireside Lanes only has 32 lanes and expansion isn't likely.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196419 - 02:32 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: 82Boat69] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 641

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 641A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey



Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Each morning high schools kids bowl before the lanes are even open to the public at 9 AM. I think they come in at 8 AM and shoot 2 games.

I am curious to know if this is before they start their normal school day and if you happen to know what time school starts for the students. Our students start school at 7:30 in the morning. Almost all other high schools in NJ start around this time too.



As to the best heavy oil ball from the original post, I do agree that it varies from bowler to bowler and on the pattern. I've seen many time where bowlers bowling on the same lanes have given very different opinions on wet vs. dry. I think it also depends on how many adjustments someone can make. If you're fine playing either inside or outside or are comfortable with a few different hand positions, how wet or dry doesn't matter.



Mark Wow, I didn't expect there to be a timing conflict due to leagues all throughout the day on a weekday. There is nowhere near the volume of bowlers here in leagues. Where I bowl is also a 32 lane center. On all weekdays except for one, there is only one league in the morning/afternoon then the evening leagues start around 6:00-6:30. There is usually a 4-6 hour window in between where it is just open bowling and usually very slow. The only time it is a little busier is when the high school bowling season is going on. They're bowling every Tuesday and Thursday during the winter high school sports season before the evening leagues start.I am curious to know if this is before they start their normal school day and if you happen to know what time school starts for the students. Our students start school at 7:30 in the morning. Almost all other high schools in NJ start around this time too.As to the best heavy oil ball from the original post, I do agree that it varies from bowler to bowler and on the pattern. I've seen many time where bowlers bowling on the same lanes have given very different opinions on wet vs. dry. I think it also depends on how many adjustments someone can make. If you're fine playing either inside or outside or are comfortable with a few different hand positions, how wet or dry doesn't matter.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top #196422 - 03:11 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 317

A/S/L: 69/M/California I don't know what time the kids start school. This is CA. Bowling might be their first class of the day :-) Intro to cell phones and learning to spell 'liberal' takes up the rest of the day. We aren't 9th worst in the nation for nothing :-)



Sacramento use to have a lot more bowling venues. But, real estate is so valuable, most end up as strip malls or something else that returns more than 3% :-) As the number of houses has diminished, crowding has become an issue. When new venues do get built, the cost of the land and building are punitive. Lineage is so high in new venues, nobody wants to move.



We have a place just east of downtown call Country Club Lanes. I went in with a friend a couple of months ago and they were charging $20 per half hour to practice. We didn't stay :-) As a senior league member, Fireside only charges .75 a game. Prior to this year, it was only .50.



Having a former PBA hall of famer as proprietor helps.

Top #196426 - 04:47 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: 82Boat69] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 166

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 166A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Quote: Intro to cell phones and learning to spell 'liberal' takes up the rest of the day.



"use to have a lot more bowling venues"

Not to get too far off topic,

I look around and the last new

one's around me were Brunswick Zones,

from the late 80's still got a few from the 50's.

But nothing new in the last 8-10 years. "use to have a lot more bowling venues"Not to get too far off topic,I look around and the last newone's around me were Brunswick Zones,from the late 80's still got a few from the 50's.But nothing new in the last 8-10 years.

Top #196429 - 07:20 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: W9JAB] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 317

A/S/L: 69/M/California We got a new place in the area called 'Strikes', but only the building is new. The rest came from someplace that closed :-(



Even the lanes at Fireside where I bowl came from Crest View which closed.

Top #196507 - 12:20 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: champ] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 166

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 166A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Quote: Regardless of the ball, you'll probably need more surface on it than it comes out of the box for truly heavy oil. Most heavy oil balls are finished at 4000 so they look nice on a shelf and work on most house shots. For oil, they need to be rougher to get them to roll.



Sorry that's not specific, but its the truth.



I just found that out! I got a Code Black, drilled for the most reaction plus a balance hole for more reaction.



Out of the box finish is 1500 polished, it went as straight as plastic spare ball. On light oil wood and med. oil synthetic lanes, no matter were I tossed it from, far right to far left, fast or slow nothing.



I had it knocked down to 1000 dull, same thing, nothing.



Did not see movement until 500 dull.



I don't get it. I thought I was going to have to fight too much hook.



JOE



. I just found that out! I got a Code Black,drilled for the most reaction plus a balance hole for more reaction.Out of the box finish is 1500 polished, it went as straight as plastic spare ball. On light oil wood and med. oil synthetic lanes, no matter were I tossed it from, far right to far left, fast or slow nothing.I had it knocked down to 1000 dull, same thing, nothing.Did not see movement until 500 dull.I don't get it. I thought I was going to have to fight too much hook.JOE



Edited by W9JAB ( 12:22 PM )

Top #196515 - 05:38 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: W9JAB] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 261

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: W9JAB Quote: Regardless of the ball, you'll probably need more surface on it than it comes out of the box for truly heavy oil. Most heavy oil balls are finished at 4000 so they look nice on a shelf and work on most house shots. For oil, they need to be rougher to get them to roll.

Sorry that's not specific, but its the truth.

I just found that out! I got a Code Black, drilled for the most reaction plus a balance hole for more reaction.

Out of the box finish is 1500 polished, it went as straight as plastic spare ball. On light oil wood and med. oil synthetic lanes, no matter were I tossed it from, far right to far left, fast or slow nothing.

I had it knocked down to 1000 dull, same thing, nothing.

Did not see movement until 500 dull.

I don't get it. I thought I was going to have to fight too much hook.

JOE

. I just found that out! I got a Code Black,drilled for the most reaction plus a balance hole for more reaction.Out of the box finish is 1500 polished, it went as straight as plastic spare ball. On light oil wood and med. oil synthetic lanes, no matter were I tossed it from, far right to far left, fast or slow nothing.I had it knocked down to 1000 dull, same thing, nothing.Did not see movement until 500 dull.I don't get it. I thought I was going to have to fight too much hook.JOE

Not sure what's going on for you without a video of you using the Code Black. I bought one for myself as a Christmas gift.

The first time I used it was in our men's league. Game 1 was something like a 155 and the reason was that I like to use my first ball for left side spares. I missed every one of them. Game 2 I started out with the first eight and was light in frame 9 with a terrible looking washout. Got 8 I think. Ended up with a 264.

The reaction I saw was the ball tended to have some hold when missing a little to the left which kept the ball in the pocket anyway. I was lined up really nice while standing on board 23 and aiming at board 9 at the dots about 7 feet away from the foul line.

IMHO Storm's Code Black is a monster on THS.

My guess is that it might need a little help if you're going to pitch it on to heavily oiled synthetic lanes. I don't know where I could go to find any though. The place where I typically bowl is likely one of the slickest lanes around these parts.

Good luck with your hook monster... Not sure what's going on for you without a video of you using the Code Black. I bought one for myself as a Christmas gift.The first time I used it was in our men's league. Game 1 was something like a 155 and the reason was that I like to use my first ball for left side spares. I missed every one of them. Game 2 I started out with the first eight and was light in frame 9 with a terrible looking washout. Got 8 I think. Ended up with a 264.The reaction I saw was the ball tended to have some hold when missing a little to the left which kept the ball in the pocket anyway.I was lined up really nice while standing on board 23 and aiming at board 9 at the dots about 7 feet away from the foul line.IMHO Storm's Code Black is a monster on THS.My guess is that it might need a little help if you're going to pitch it on to heavily oiled synthetic lanes. I don't know where I could go to find any though. The place where I typically bowl is likely one of the slickest lanes around these parts.Good luck with your hook monster...



Edited by djp1080 ( 05:39 PM )

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel