Ball fitting

Newbowler



Registered: 01/23/17

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 39 male missouri Hi everyone. I'm in search of wisdom. I'm having problems holding onto the ball at the release. If I'm cupped at the release it really wants to fall off my hand. Sometimes it hits the foul line or even on the approach, so I'm forced to squeeze. I know this isn't correct. I have tried making my thumb hole different shapes from round to oval. I was told by my ball driller the pitch is 1/8 reverse. A few days ago he changed it to 1/16 forward. I still have to squeeze it some. Do you think I should go to someone else and get refitted? Is this a common problem with newer bowlers? I'm a small town Missouri guy so I don't have a certified Pro Shop guy close to me. I'm willing to go to St Louis or Kansas city if need be to get my fit correct. Does anyone know a good Pro Shop in Missouri that can get it right if its needed? Thanks for listening everyone.Im new and uneducated but trying to get educated

82Boat69



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Ball fitting

82Boat69



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 315

A/S/L: 69/M/California Hold your bowling hand in front of your face with the palm facing you. Spread your fingers and thumb out and tell me if the angle your thumb sticks out is more than 90 degrees, less than 90 or right at 90.

Re: Ball fitting

Newbowler



Registered: 01/23/17

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 39 male missouri Less than 90

