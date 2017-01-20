BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Ball fitting
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196509 - Today at 02:04 PM Ball fitting
Newbowler Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
Hi everyone. I'm in search of wisdom. I'm having problems holding onto the ball at the release. If I'm cupped at the release it really wants to fall off my hand. Sometimes it hits the foul line or even on the approach, so I'm forced to squeeze. I know this isn't correct. I have tried making my thumb hole different shapes from round to oval. I was told by my ball driller the pitch is 1/8 reverse. A few days ago he changed it to 1/16 forward. I still have to squeeze it some. Do you think I should go to someone else and get refitted? Is this a common problem with newer bowlers? I'm a small town Missouri guy so I don't have a certified Pro Shop guy close to me. I'm willing to go to St Louis or Kansas city if need be to get my fit correct. Does anyone know a good Pro Shop in Missouri that can get it right if its needed? Thanks for listening everyone.Im new and uneducated but trying to get educated

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196510 - 58 minutes 9 seconds ago Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 315
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Hold your bowling hand in front of your face with the palm facing you. Spread your fingers and thumb out and tell me if the angle your thumb sticks out is more than 90 degrees, less than 90 or right at 90.

Top
#196511 - 4 minutes 18 seconds ago Re: Ball fitting [Re: Newbowler]
Newbowler Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/23/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 39 male missouri
Less than 90

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Ball fitting
by 82Boat69 - 52 minutes 51 seconds ago
Best bowling ball
by W9JAB - Today at 12:20 PM
Downsizing again
by W9JAB - Today at 10:33 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 08:58 PM
Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
by Mkirchie - Yesterday at 11:34 AM
New Bowling App
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 10:36 AM
White House bowling alley
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 06:53 AM
New Ball
by djp1080 - 01/20/17 01:17 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/18/17 05:36 PM
Working on form
by spr3wr - 01/17/17 03:52 PM
Winter '17 Week 1 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/16/17 02:24 PM
Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
by 6_ball_man - 01/16/17 08:39 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.