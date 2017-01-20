196

used the new piece for the whole session. Left 4 ten pins and whiffed 3 of them...I do not know where that went, and I cannot blame the blows on the ball, as I use the Polar for most spares. Last game, all but the 10th ball were in the pocket...coupla 7s and a ten and the 5 on the crossy for #10. I like the new piece a ton. Smooth but strong...I amy deill a 2nd one, weaker and polished so I can go from one to the other once the transition happens.

_________________________

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)

Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1k dull)

Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)

Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)



