ChatBox:

#194313 - 05/26/16 11:28 AM Downsizing again
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 654
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I'd gotten pretty used to my garage setup for cleaning/resurfacing with the ball spinner. Now we're downsizing, to a place with no garage. We'll have a shed with power, but you know how sheds go.

So as I look at the floorplan, no place for a utility sink. Anyone have some interesting pictures of what they've done to have a creative ball spinner space in a 2-bedroom environment?
#194314 - 05/26/16 12:27 PM Re: Downsizing again
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 654
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
So someone recommended getting the Vertex flower pot accessory.

Can't find anywhere to see it, I assume you take the ball cup off and replace it with the flower pot thing?
#194315 - 05/26/16 02:10 PM Re: Downsizing again
greggas
League Bowler

Registered: 02/09/07
Posts: 63
A/S/L: m/columbus, ohio
The "flower pot thing" is a splash guard. It goes around the ball cup.
For a picture of it, go to vertexbowling.com and click on accessories.
#194317 - 05/27/16 10:56 PM Re: Downsizing again
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 654
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I've seen it many times by itself, but I wondered about how it attacked. I also wondered how much clearance there was for your hands inside as it spun around, or does it attach in such a way that the flower pot doesn't spin?
#194325 - 06/01/16 06:56 AM Re: Downsizing again
Rocket Jr
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 05/11/11
Posts: 630
A/S/L: 18/M/Ohio
Hi Steve, I don't have pictures now since I am home not in my dorm room where it was setup. But I just went to Walmart and bought a large plastic container (I think eight bucks). Picked up some rubber squares at local hardware store and glued to the bottom of the tub so it wouldn't slide easily on my desk. Then just put my whole spinner down in it. Worked out pretty well. If I could track one down I wouldn't mind having a tub with a little thicker bottom so I could drill indents in it that that feet of my spinner would sit in to make it a bit more stable, but again I didn't have any issues.

#194326 - 06/01/16 07:23 AM Re: Downsizing again
spr3wr
USBC Bronze Level Coach

Registered: 08/19/06
Posts: 549
A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN
http://s943.photobucket.com/user/spr3wr/media/20160601_0709241_zpsfgrrvrer.jpg.html

I brought a small dresser at a rummage sale ($10) then went down to the city hall and told them I needed another recycle bin ($0).
#194327 - 06/01/16 12:28 PM Re: Downsizing again
Rocket Jr
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 05/11/11
Posts: 630
A/S/L: 18/M/Ohio
Pretty much what mine looked like, my tub is a bit deeper and bigger but same concept.

#196498 - Yesterday at 11:05 AM Re: Downsizing again
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 654
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
So finally, and update. I did get the flower pot attachment from Innovative. Perfect, no splatter anywhere outside it. But rather unsightly in the house. So when I finally got the time to look around further, I came across the only chest that was big enough (barely), to house it.

Only issues being, I wish it were bigger, and the struts that hold the bench lid don;t allow it to open all the way. Not necessary, but nice.

If I get real bored, I might consider using this as a template to build my own.


#196505 - Today at 10:33 AM Re: Downsizing again
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 166
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Nice job, and I'm sure the wife appreciates it also.
I'm a kitchen table guy, and the wife hates it livid


JOE
