#196293 - 01/01/17 06:35 PM
Team 5: Lane Rangers
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4395
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Secretary gets the jump on starting his team's thread. Looks like I have Bwlnggd, champ, Kwik8, and Mikestormbowler91 as teammates. Bwlnggd is a holdover from my fall team, and champ & I actually have met a bowler in common, Bill Webb, who is a NEBA legend here.
Really open to team names at this time, as I don't have one that strikes my fancy yet (no pun intended).
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196298 - 01/02/17 11:11 AM
Re: Team 5 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2017
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Hey guys good to be back to the Virtual League. After I moved from Tucson I found myself bowling at an absolutely terrible bowling alley, and not enjoying the game at all. I took a break from the virtual league for a while because I didn't want to report week in and week out about my awful experiences...didn't want to be reminded.
But I've found a great mom-n-pop bowling alley about an hour away that I just love. Small (16 lanes), great staff that takes care of the customer, good conditions for scoring, and a weekend league I can get to that doesn't interfere with work. Its great and I'm having fun again.
So here I am!
Richie I bowl on Sundays. I'll get scores to you late Sunday night. Hopefully I don't need too many reminders any more.
#196381 - 01/11/17 10:43 PM
Re: Team 5 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4395
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
161-176-179=516The frame-by-frame
Took me a game to get adjusted to the lanes, but I'll always take two out of three over average.
Name suggestion: Lane Rangers
#196400 - 01/13/17 06:41 PM
Re: Team 5 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2017
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I'll give the Lane Rangers a second vote. That's pretty good if you ask me.
Good bowling this week too Richie.
I bowled horribly in my Sunday night league so went out for some practice this afternoon. I bowled seven games with finishing with 278 and 268. Started feeling some real good tempo and Execution
. Hopefully it carries over to this Sunday for league.
#196421 - 01/14/17 03:11 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4395
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Kwik8 liked the name, too, so it's ours.
#196447 - 01/15/17 10:01 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4395
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
I usually don't use my Sunday night scores unless I need to, but tonight was a night I probably should otherwise, a 576 in which I made most of the spares I was supposed to.
#196448 - 01/15/17 10:59 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
[Re: Richie V.]
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2017
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Great bowling Richie!
Tonight I had 212, 184, 236 for 632. The lanes started very slick, and the left lane had an off-spot headpin all night. I struck on the right lane every single shot, but only managed three or four strikes on the left all night.
Seems like I'm living in the 620-640 range. Consistent, but goodness I'd love a 700. Next week...
#196454 - 01/16/17 02:27 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4395
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Not a bad start...five from Team 6 and we tied for the week's high team game.
Edited by Richie V. (01/17/17 04:29 PM)
#196472 - 01/18/17 10:24 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4395
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
180-135-146=461The frame-by-frame
Need a lot of help in two of these games, b/c I never really had it after the first.
#196504 - 56 minutes 35 seconds ago
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
[Re: Richie V.]
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2017
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Interesting night tonight. Something funky happened with the lane machine. Lanes only had about 35 feet of oil. Everyone struggled, but I had my IQ Tour with me which is great on short oil. Piped it straight up 3-4. I shot 208, 206, 217 for 631. I won two brackets, the third game pot, and the series pot and walked out with $144. A good night. Oh and my first frame was a Big 4...29 clean after that.
When's the last time 217/631 won a scratch pot in league?
