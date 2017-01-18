Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196466 - 01:22 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4395

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4395A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Thought I saw you guys settle on your team name, so there it is.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 610 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 175



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 610 HG: 235Composite Avg: 175 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196493 - 09:16 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 654

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 654A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Not horrible = Happy



Lowering the bar and trying to remain positive.

199 - 176 - 189 564



Still having issues in this league. Making spares is the best defense. We had 5 straight bowlers on this pair, 3 with plastic balls. Since the air was humid, there was a lot of friction. Miss rom was huge, from the 1 board to the 12 board downlane, just had to match the roll well.



My Storm Ride had just enough to come back after the old Storm Byte proved too much. I use one ball in our sports league mostly, two on Cheetah. This league I could use a truck.



If only centers would adopt the newer oil. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #196500 - 04:45 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 513

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 513A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Better week 210-224-203. decided to take what the lane gave me , and pick up the spares rather then try and adjust to get carry, 4 Bagger to finish game 2 really helped , Couple of opens but felt alot happier when i left then last week. _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #196503 - 10:00 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 452

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 452A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Good stuff guys. Got off to a bit of a slow start but put a solid night together. 194, 248, 226. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Richie V. Moderator: Angel