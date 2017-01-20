Sponsored Links







Registered: 01/15/15

Posts: 84

A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio League BowlerRegistered: 01/15/15Posts: 84A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio 3 pocket 7-10's is crazy! Way to come back from that in game 3. I know a lot of people that would have been done for the night after those. _________________________

Bag:

Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)

Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)

Storm Mix (15#)



Scores:

Curr. League Avg: 184

High Game: 279

High Series: 705



PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"

USBC #: 15-184560

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Team 4 Re: White_Rabbitt] jbungard





Registered: 08/31/09

Posts: 453

A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona Team USA ContenderRegistered: 08/31/09Posts: 453A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona Thanks Rabbitt: Pocket 7-10s aren't fun; particularly back to back on the left and right lane. I just went out and made sure I picked up a pin and, perhaps get lucky by pinning the pin against the kick-back and shooting it across the deck. More than that, I try to understand the message the pins are sending. They don't play favorites. By moving a board right on both lanes, I was able to get my ball to face up a little sooner and carry hits instead or leaving a weak 10 or 7-10 combo. That helped set me up for a good string of strikes in the following game. Wish it always worked out like that _________________________

Storm Lock: 50x4.5"x35, 1500-grit

Storm Code Black: 40x4"x30, P2 xh, 1500-grit

Storm Code Black: 65x4.5"x60, P3 xh, 1500-grit polished

Radical Guru Supreme: 42x4"x32, 1000-grit

Radical Score: 30x5.25"x60, 3000-grit

Storm Mix: Label, polished



