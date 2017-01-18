BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196466 - 01/18/17 01:22 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4394
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Thought I saw you guys settle on your team name, so there it is.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196493 - Yesterday at 09:16 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 654
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Not horrible = Happy

Lowering the bar and trying to remain positive.
199 - 176 - 189 564

Still having issues in this league. Making spares is the best defense. We had 5 straight bowlers on this pair, 3 with plastic balls. Since the air was humid, there was a lot of friction. Miss rom was huge, from the 1 board to the 12 board downlane, just had to match the roll well.

My Storm Ride had just enough to come back after the old Storm Byte proved too much. I use one ball in our sports league mostly, two on Cheetah. This league I could use a truck.

If only centers would adopt the newer oil.
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#196500 - Today at 04:45 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
steveA
steveA Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 513
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Better week 210-224-203. decided to take what the lane gave me , and pick up the spares rather then try and adjust to get carry, 4 Bagger to finish game 2 really helped , Couple of opens but felt alot happier when i left then last week.
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



