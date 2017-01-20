Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?

Sponsored Links







Just a follow up. Went to the lanes today and they likely didn't dress the lanes from the night before. Expected similar results as before.

I'm a converted full roller and work to keep my hand behind the ball as I'm doing my best to throw a semi-roller. I find myself struggling with my hand position on both the beginning of the swing and the back swing.

Tried to get my hand to face towards the wall as a righty (i.e., towards the right). The ball came off my hand much better today and didn't have any problems getting through what was left from the day before.

Found that by keeping my speed down helped, too.

But that's what is happening. You've carved a dry spot at your feet, and the ball is losing its hook potential before it even crosses the arrows.





Here is a link from Slowinski about oil depletion at the end of the pattern and adjustments that can be made.

El Dorado & El Diablo: Understanding Good and Bad Friction Not many people address the oil depletion at your feet because normally that is where the highest concentration of oil is. But there is depletion there. If you bowl at a Brunswick shop you already have 18-24 inches of no oil from the foul line so the oil is being depleted at a faster rate than normal at the beginning of the pattern.. I started bowling in another house that has a similar house pattern but the big difference is the oil starts with 4 in. All of my equipment seems to have more hook on the backend then at the Brunswick house. In reality what I think that is really happening is that more energy is saved and not used to getting past this early dry area. I started bowling at 2 houses this year so I am still experimenting at the new house. At Brunswick the last 2 weeks I have gone back to my higher RG Symmetrical balls to overcome this early friction with pretty good success. So when Champ made this statement I kind of connected the dots as to what I actually may be seeing between the 2 houses.Here is a link from Slowinski about oil depletion at the end of the pattern and adjustments that can be made.

Here is a link from Slowinski about oil depletion at the end of the pattern and adjustments that can be made.

This is an excellent article that highlights some of the trouble I was having after game 1 earlier this season when I was starting league using weaker equipment and playing near the 2nd arrow with everyone else. Once the early friction started to form, I was moving in but I was worried about making too large of a move since a pattern change had me convinced that my older equipment wouldn't come back if I moved in too far (I should have known better and just tried it.) When I took advice from here, I made a larger move towards a deeper line I used to play before the pattern change and it worked great. I then got my Vintage DZ and I can start league at 3rd arrow with it. I have it to myself most nights, and Friday was a great example. Halfway through game 2, I left a 4 pin on what I thought was a good shot. The end of the bad friction got dry enough for my ball to jump. Made a 3-2 move to get to the same spot with a larger launch angle. It hit flush again and I stayed there the rest of the night. Getting away from that bad friction greatly reduces the amount of moves I have to make.



