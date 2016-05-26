Sponsored Links







Downsizing again





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 654

I'd gotten pretty used to my garage setup for cleaning/resurfacing with the ball spinner. Now we're downsizing, to a place with no garage. We'll have a shed with power, but you know how sheds go.



So as I look at the floorplan, no place for a utility sink. Anyone have some interesting pictures of what they've done to have a creative ball spinner space in a 2-bedroom environment?

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #194314 - 12:27 PM Re: Downsizing again Re: SteveH] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 654

So someone recommended getting the Vertex flower pot accessory.



Can't find anywhere to see it, I assume you take the ball cup off and replace it with the flower pot thing?

Top #194315 - 02:10 PM Re: Downsizing again Re: SteveH] greggas





Registered: 02/09/07

Posts: 63

The "flower pot thing" is a splash guard. It goes around the ball cup.

For a picture of it, go to vertexbowling.com and click on accessories.

Greg

For a picture of it, go to vertexbowling.com and click on accessories.

Greg



Top #194317 - 10:56 PM Re: Downsizing again Re: SteveH] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 654

I've seen it many times by itself, but I wondered about how it attacked. I also wondered how much clearance there was for your hands inside as it spun around, or does it attach in such a way that the flower pot doesn't spin?

Top #194325 - 06:56 AM Re: Downsizing again Re: SteveH] Rocket Jr

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 05/11/11

Posts: 630

A/S/L: 18/M/Ohio Hi Steve, I don't have pictures now since I am home not in my dorm room where it was setup. But I just went to Walmart and bought a large plastic container (I think eight bucks). Picked up some rubber squares at local hardware store and glued to the bottom of the tub so it wouldn't slide easily on my desk. Then just put my whole spinner down in it. Worked out pretty well. If I could track one down I wouldn't mind having a tub with a little thicker bottom so I could drill indents in it that that feet of my spinner would sit in to make it a bit more stable, but again I didn't have any issues.

Top #194326 - 07:23 AM Re: Downsizing again Re: SteveH] spr3wr

USBC Bronze Level Coach



Registered: 08/19/06

Posts: 549

http://s943.photobucket.com/user/spr3wr/media/20160601_0709241_zpsfgrrvrer.jpg.html



I brought a small dresser at a rummage sale ($10) then went down to the city hall and told them I needed another recycle bin ($0).

Top #194327 - 12:28 PM Re: Downsizing again Re: spr3wr] Rocket Jr

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 05/11/11

Posts: 630

A/S/L: 18/M/Ohio Pretty much what mine looked like, my tub is a bit deeper and bigger but same concept.

Top #196498 - 11:05 AM Re: Downsizing again Re: SteveH] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 654

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 654A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT So finally, and update. I did get the flower pot attachment from Innovative. Perfect, no splatter anywhere outside it. But rather unsightly in the house. So when I finally got the time to look around further, I came across the only chest that was big enough (barely), to house it.



Only issues being, I wish it were bigger, and the struts that hold the bench lid don;t allow it to open all the way. Not necessary, but nice.



If I get real bored, I might consider using this as a template to build my own.



_________________________

Top

