#196379 - 01/11/17 10:37 PM New Bowling App
bigcall Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/10/13
Posts: 202
A/S/L: 50/M/NoVA
I saw this advertised on another website and thought it looked interesting - anyone tried it out yet?

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/track-my-roll/id1069783532?ls=1&mt=8

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196497 - Today at 10:36 AM Re: New Bowling App [Re: bigcall]
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1009
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
No Android? Leaves me out.

Just think if this APP and something like Lane Play can be developed to work together to record your scores and track roll. Now that would be really cool.
Current Average 218
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (v 2004)
Morich: Nsane LevRG
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







