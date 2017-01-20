BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196495 - Today at 06:53 AM White House bowling alley
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1007
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia

Well the Trumps found the bowling alley. A first look thought it was 2 lanes but just a mirror. Sure is in need of an upgrade.

http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/315497-trumps-son-uses-white-house-bowling-alley
_________________________
Current Average 218
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (v 2004)
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
