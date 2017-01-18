BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196492 - Yesterday at 11:20 PM Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 259
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Thanks Champ and RayRay.
Just a follow up. Went to the lanes today and they likely didn't dress the lanes from the night before. Expected similar results as before.
I'm a converted full roller and work to keep my hand behind the ball as I'm doing my best to throw a semi-roller. I find myself struggling with my hand position on both the beginning of the swing and the back swing.
Tried to get my hand to face towards the wall as a righty (i.e., towards the right). The ball came off my hand much better today and didn't have any problems getting through what was left from the day before.
Found that by keeping my speed down helped, too.
Looking forward to seeing how things go for me on Wednesday next week now... smile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
by djp1080 - 11:20 PM
New Ball
by djp1080 - 01:17 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 01/18/17 10:18 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/18/17 05:36 PM
Working on form
by spr3wr - 01/17/17 03:52 PM
Winter '17 Week 1 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/16/17 02:24 PM
Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
by 6_ball_man - 01/16/17 08:39 AM
That outdooor Tournament
by 6_ball_man - 01/15/17 07:45 PM
Best bowling ball
by 82Boat69 - 01/14/17 07:20 PM
https://youtu.be/Lsx
K41UWfU0
by spr3wr - 01/14/17 08:19 AM
New Bowling App
by bigcall - 01/11/17 10:37 PM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by nord - 01/10/17 06:02 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.