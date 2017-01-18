Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?

Sponsored Links







Just a follow up. Went to the lanes today and they likely didn't dress the lanes from the night before. Expected similar results as before.

I'm a converted full roller and work to keep my hand behind the ball as I'm doing my best to throw a semi-roller. I find myself struggling with my hand position on both the beginning of the swing and the back swing.

Tried to get my hand to face towards the wall as a righty (i.e., towards the right). The ball came off my hand much better today and didn't have any problems getting through what was left from the day before.

Found that by keeping my speed down helped, too.

