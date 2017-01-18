Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?

if you strike on fresh pattern from whatever line you choose to play, then notice that you left a 10 pin (rh), there are things you can do to differentiate between carrydown and burn up or more specifically, the ball entering the roll phase too soon and hitting flat.
1) if you have a ball cover that you can see the ball and how it rolls, you can see if it is spinning and not entering the roll phase or if it starts rolling very quickly. I have several balls with swirl coverstocks. my guru master is easy to tell if you hit oil or not. the coverstock will "turn to a blur" when the ball is rolling out (burning up). but, if I see it trying to recover and the cover colors do not blur, I know its because of oil.
2) look who you are bowling with. what balls are they using and are they playing into your line. inconsistent results start happening when the heads are getting beat up. when you encounter this, it changes the ball roll even slightly.
Most people see this but it doesn't register. Most of the time we think we are throwing the ball wrong. If you think you threw the ball correctly, and you noticed you're having a hard time controlling the pocket, then you can assume that heads are becoming inconsistent.
this is where it pays knowing where the other Bowlers are playing - especially the boards they are hitting in the heads...this becomes very important.
If nobody is playing near your line you can probably move a board maybe two left or right and find a consistent reaction again. Try it. With a little luck that's all you'll have to move.
If that doesn't work, time to ball down so you can get through the heads cleaner. However, you may still have to adjust your target line to the right a little more and be more direct. It just depends on the night and what works.
Don't be afraid to try things. If you try and fail, most likely you will fail by not trying something different anyways. So, what's the difference right?
if you make a bad decision don't panic. just make sure you are still throwing the ball right with good Execution
above all else. by losing your Execution
you will lose your ability to make logical sense of what is happening on the lanes. worst thing you can do. it's hard to remember this when trouble hits. I know.
line up, throw the ball properly, stay relaxed, watch what happens, adjust.
if you still bowl poorly you know its not from throwing it badly. its from not reading the lanes. maintaining proper form and knowing you are executing is something positive you can still take away from the night. it just means you need to work on reading the lanes. not work on your physical game.
forget, forget, forget the bad results.... remember remember remember to throw it properly. it will help you out a lot. focus on each frame bcause nothing else matters.