Decent night last night- 239-206-269-714. Had 3 balls drilled this week, and picked them up right before league. Code Black, Phaze 2, and a Rocket Ship. Threw the Code Black for 6 frames- it is a monster, but the condition didn't call for a monster. I finished that game with my Zero Gravity, and threw the last 6 for 239. I stayed with that ball for about another half game,but ended up switching to the Rocket Ship, got lined up after a few shots, and stuck with it for the rest of the night. 206 2nd game with a missed single pin spare, then started the 3rd game with the front 8 before a couple of 7 pins slowed me down shooting 269.

I didn't even get to throw my Phaze 2, but I can only imagine it would have been way too early for what we had last night.

