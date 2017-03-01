BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196309 - 01/03/17 11:33 AM Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1214
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Starting the thread for us for the new year (happy 2017! smile ) and the new season!

Name suggestions?


Edited by Richie V. (Today at 03:05 PM)
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196416 - 01/14/17 11:49 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? [Re: mmalsed]
Fin09
Fin09 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1131
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Not sure about a team name- I'll try to think of a few to choose from- but looking forward to this season! Finally managed to make it into the winner's circle in the fall for the first time, so I'm hoping to repeat this season!
Decent first night- 231-263-246-740- made a couple of bad shots in the first and second games, but overall carried pretty well.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#196443 - 01/15/17 07:04 PM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? [Re: mmalsed]
6_ball_man
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 754
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
Last go around we use Big Guns (Big'uns?)
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1k dull)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


#196449 - 01/16/17 12:15 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? [Re: mmalsed]
mmalsed
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1214
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
thought of one this evening while bowling - "headpin optional" LOL
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196450 - 01/16/17 12:17 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? [Re: mmalsed]
mmalsed
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1214
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Did decent tonight. 194-227-223

I'm happy with it. only two opens. I actually bowled like an anchor - all three 10th frames were strike with something and finished the games off. smile we took four.
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196451 - 01/16/17 08:27 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? [Re: mmalsed]
6_ball_man
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 754
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
184
227
139
===
550

talk about falling off a cliff...pretty sure I missed a ball change, which I should made after leaving a packed 7-9 (yes, I am a rightie)

good luck ya'll
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1k dull)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


#196458 - 01/17/17 11:33 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? [Re: mmalsed]
mmalsed
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1214
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I'm okay with Big Guns - y'all wanna stick with that?
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196483 - Yesterday at 11:14 PM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? [Re: mmalsed]
Fin09
Fin09 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1131
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
I'm good with Big Guns- worked last season!
Decent night last night- 239-206-269-714. Had 3 balls drilled this week, and picked them up right before league. Code Black, Phaze 2, and a Rocket Ship. Threw the Code Black for 6 frames- it is a monster, but the condition didn't call for a monster. I finished that game with my Zero Gravity, and threw the last 6 for 239. I stayed with that ball for about another half game,but ended up switching to the Rocket Ship, got lined up after a few shots, and stuck with it for the rest of the night. 206 2nd game with a missed single pin spare, then started the 3rd game with the front 8 before a couple of 7 pins slowed me down shooting 269.
I didn't even get to throw my Phaze 2, but I can only imagine it would have been way too early for what we had last night.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#196490 - Today at 03:05 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 [Re: mmalsed]
Richie V.
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4394
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Took the name w/ a modification...the "version number" smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

