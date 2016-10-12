Sponsored Links







I am getting one as soon as they are oout...one of the problems I typically have is controlling the overhookiness of the current equipment and I am hoping this is much more...uh..."relaxed". The guy that has the Pro Shop I patronize is starting a ball company and his first release is coming this week. The ball company will be named Monster Bowling LLC and the first ball out is the Loch Ness Monster. It is a mid diff ball designed to be a benchmark ball (first out of the bag). The core was designed by Roto and the balls are poured by Storm. Here's a link to the FB page (I don't know that they have a stand alone web site for the ball co.The Pro Shop is Begin'rs To Pro's):I am getting one as soon as they are oout...one of the problems I typically have is controlling the overhookiness of the current equipment and I am hoping this is much more...uh..."relaxed". _________________________

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2016A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Very cool. Its pretty interesting that a guy can make his own line. Best of luck to him. In the videos on his Facebook page, the ball looks like it rolls very well. With some exposure he could do well for himself. _________________________

I also have trouble moving left and trying to help the ball so I switched out and it was another ball change before I saw any success...I like it and anticipate a lot of use for it...I may get another, drill it weaker and polish it, in an attempt to go from one to the other when the condition breaks down.



I picked up my new Loch Ness Monster yesterday. 80x35x4. Pin is partially drilled out at the ring finger. Quick review...it is more ball then my Danger Zone which had been serving as my first ball out of the bag...Smooth, strong arc. Hits hard...1st game went hi4pin, lite4pin,XXXXX, oXo = 2teenssomething. I liked the look, but when it left I didn't have the wherewithal to make a big jump left and 2+1s were't cutting it.I also have trouble moving left and trying to help the ball so I switched out and it was another ball change before I saw any success...I like it and anticipate a lot of use for it...I may get another, drill it weaker and polish it, in an attempt to go from one to the other when the condition breaks down.



A/S/L: 69/m/IL Sure looks nice and it worked well for you. Congrats!

