#196066 - 12/10/16 03:01 PM New Ball
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 754
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
The guy that has the Pro Shop I patronize is starting a ball company and his first release is coming this week. The ball company will be named Monster Bowling LLC and the first ball out is the Loch Ness Monster. It is a mid diff ball designed to be a benchmark ball (first out of the bag). The core was designed by Roto and the balls are poured by Storm. Here's a link to the FB page (I don't know that they have a stand alone web site for the ball co.The Pro Shop is Begin'rs To Pro's):

Monster Bowling LLC

I am getting one as soon as they are oout...one of the problems I typically have is controlling the overhookiness of the current equipment and I am hoping this is much more...uh..."relaxed".
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1k dull)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196069 - 12/10/16 10:27 PM Re: New Ball [Re: 6_ball_man]
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2016
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Very cool. Its pretty interesting that a guy can make his own line. Best of luck to him. In the videos on his Facebook page, the ball looks like it rolls very well. With some exposure he could do well for himself.
Career Highs: 300/759

#196487 - Today at 12:43 PM Re: New Ball [Re: 6_ball_man]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 754
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
I picked up my new Loch Ness Monster yesterday. 80x35x4. Pin is partially drilled out at the ring finger. Quick review...it is more ball then my Danger Zone which had been serving as my first ball out of the bag...Smooth, strong arc. Hits hard...1st game went hi4pin, lite4pin,XXXXX, oXo = 2teenssomething. I liked the look, but when it left I didn't have the wherewithal to make a big jump left and 2+1s were't cutting it.

I also have trouble moving left and trying to help the ball so I switched out and it was another ball change before I saw any success...I like it and anticipate a lot of use for it...I may get another, drill it weaker and polish it, in an attempt to go from one to the other when the condition breaks down.



Edited by 6_ball_man (Today at 12:48 PM)
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1k dull)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


#196488 - Today at 01:17 PM Re: New Ball [Re: 6_ball_man]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 258
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Sure looks nice and it worked well for you. Congrats!

