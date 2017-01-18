Sponsored Links







Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? mrthang

Junior



Posts: 23

Posts: 23

A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam Hi guys,



I join my local league this week and have found out one thing. The original oil pattern is 39 feet. We bowled 8 games, lane moving after 2 games. And as the games went on, I had an intuition about the lane carry down because the ball seems to skid more and left me lots of 7-5 split though I throwed it with lots of forward roll (less rotation angle) to make the roll happen earlier. My target is stand at 16 board, throw 9 board at target and roll the ball out to the 7 board.



At the end of the competition day, I went down the lane and OMG! Oil carries down up to 43 feet with a lot of straight line. So I went home and come up with a theory:



Game 1: the lane is still 39 feet

Game 2: the lane will switch to 41 feet (So i need to adjust my target on 41 feet pattern)

Game 3: 41 feet

Game 4: 42 feet

Game 5: 42 feet

Game 6,7,8: 43 feet



Do you think this is a good solution? I'll test it with today's league (day 3).



Edited by mrthang ( 10:07 PM )

Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 164

I saw a video, of a new oil that was supposed to stay put, not carry down or get picked up by your ball.



The clip I saw, the ball cut a wake in the oil like a boat, and the wake closed after he ball passed.



This is not the video but I think it's the product:

http://www.brunswickbowling.com/products...ign=DEFY%200115



Also on page 19 of the Kegel PDF:

http://www.bowlingsupplycompany.com/email/Kegel_Products&Parts.pdf



You find all kinds of lane oil's.



So to the point, With all of the technology in synthetic lubricants and polymers, WHY DO we still have a problem with this?





Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 257

A/S/L: 69/m/IL

My shiny bowling balls skid too far down the lane and don't make it back to the pocket effectively using my normal technique. So I brought two other balls with the polish taken off using Abralon pads. One was dulled with a 3000 grit pad and the other a 2000 grit pad. I struggled all morning nonetheless.

My normal shot either missed right or barely hit the 1 and 3 pins. If I moved right, it hooked way too much. I missed lots of right hand spares as I usually throw a hook which made my scores plummet.

My guess is that I'll have to move to the left and swing a matte finished ball out and allow it to get into a roll earlier to defeat the carry down oil. Either that or use a less aggressive shiny ball and come up the back of the ball more while aiming at a point more toward the center of the lane than I'm used to.

Our place uses Kegel lane conditioner and a fancy machine to put it down. It's just that they don't oil up the lanes fresh for us seniors... MrThang, I think I'm experiencing similar things in our senior league. The night before there is a ladies league and may guess is that the majority of these people throw plastic balls down the middle of the lane. So this takes what oil there is and moves it down the lane a bit making our typical house shot of 39 feet look more like its 41 or 42 feet.My shiny bowling balls skid too far down the lane and don't make it back to the pocket effectively using my normal technique. So I brought two other balls with the polish taken off using Abralon pads. One was dulled with a 3000 grit pad and the other a 2000 grit pad. I struggled all morning nonetheless.My normal shot either missed right or barely hit the 1 and 3 pins. If I moved right, it hooked way too much. I missed lots of right hand spares as I usually throw a hook which made my scores plummet.My guess is that I'll have to move to the left and swing a matte finished ball out and allow it to get into a roll earlier to defeat the carry down oil. Either that or use a less aggressive shiny ball and come up the back of the ball more while aiming at a point more toward the center of the lane than I'm used to.Our place uses Kegel lane conditioner and a fancy machine to put it down. It's just that they don't oil up the lanes fresh for us seniors...

Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 119

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario That is also my biggest problem oil and oil carry down. Like I said before I like to throw straight down 5 board, should not be that much oil there but lately there has been, ball not coming up and hitting headpin or just touching it. Decided to go into my closet way in the back and pull out my primal rage remix which I haven't used in over a year, never had to. Decided to use it after the first game, and went from a 159 to a 189 and 191 not bad for me considering the lanes. It did not mind the oil that much. Did miss a few spares because it hooked more than I expected on a few shots.

Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? mrthang

Junior



Registered: 03/09/16

Posts: 23

A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam



Moreover, on my lane, there are also UFO Spinner guys who throw the balls straight. This makes the situation worse. djp1080: You read my mind. The situation here is quite the same like you. But i found out one thing, If I still stay at my position (stand 16 shoot at target 9 and leave the ball out at 7), with more axis rotation and less speed, the ball will steer back to pocket really strong and carry. If I use more forward roll the ball seems to hit the pocket light and leave me 7-5 split. Have you tried this solution? Moving in does not give me more consistencyMoreover, on my lane, there are also UFO Spinner guys who throw the balls straight. This makes the situation worse.

Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? mrthang

Junior



Registered: 03/09/16

Posts: 23

A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam Hi RGR: I try throwing it down and in. It works for a while but then the oil at the middle part of the lane breaks down, and it make my ball hook sooner. If you throw down-in, it's really hard to get more axis rotation on the ball. And forward roll hit light. It's really crazy to me. i tried it.

Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? mrthang

Junior



Registered: 03/09/16

Posts: 23

A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam Jesus! THis is exactly what we need!

Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? Fin09

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1131

A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA Registered: 01/07/08Posts: 1131A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA Our eyes can play tricks on us- what you may perceive as carry down may very well be oil depletion from the front of the lane. If your ball encounters friction before it reaches the end of the pattern, it will bleed off too much energy and have noting left on the backend. You'll see minimal hook and weak hit, but it's not from carry down.

If you are trying to play up 5 on a house pattern, your ball is going to stand up before the arrows and be rolling much straighter than you would like.

Today's equipment picks up oil from the front part of the lane, but since the track is flaring, it's not laying it back down on the back. Instead, your ball is absorbing some of it, with the rest ending up in your towel or on your shirt.

Carry down will happen to an extent with plastic being thrown, either as a strike ball or as a spare ball, but your hig flaring piece will eventually cut through that, too.

Try moving in and don't send the ball out as far- you'll burn up too much energy when they get touchy, and you'll leave tons of corner pins. _________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

