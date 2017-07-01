|
|
|
|
|
#196348 - 01/07/17 08:41 PM
Team 4: Team Square Balls
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 452
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
|
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)
Go Team 4!
Edited by Richie V. (01/13/17 02:09 PM)
_________________________
Storm Lock: 50x4.5"x35, 1500-grit
Storm Code Black: 40x4"x30, P2 xh, 1500-grit
Storm Code Black: 65x4.5"x60, P3 xh, 1500-grit polished
Radical Guru Supreme: 42x4"x32, 1000-grit
Radical Score: 30x5.25"x60, 3000-grit
Storm Mix: Label, polished
|
|
|
|
|
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
|
|
|
|
#196360 - 01/09/17 01:27 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
|
PBA Senior Bowler
Registered: 04/19/05
Posts: 584
A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY
|
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)
Go Team 4!
My best bowling ball is my square one, but it rumbles a bit going down the lane...
_________________________
PBA50 member
USBC Bronze coach
Ritger level 3 coach
|
|
|
|
|
#196371 - 01/10/17 03:34 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
|
League Bowler
Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 83
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
|
Hey Team 4! Welcome to the Winter '17 Season!
I bowled last night, so I guess I'm in the lead-off position. Had a decent night except for the last game, where I ran into some splits that I just didn't recover from.
199-210-146 = 555
Team Square Balls! haha
Good Luck everyone!
_________________________
Bag:
Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)
Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)
Storm Mix (15#)
Scores:
Curr. League Avg: 184
High Game: 279
High Series: 705
PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"
USBC #: 15-184560
|
|
|
|
|
#196391 - 01/12/17 03:26 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
|
PBA Senior Bowler
Registered: 04/19/05
Posts: 584
A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY
|
I bowl tonight. Bowled in a pattern league last nite, glad it ain't counting. lol 125 221 194, moved to the gutter 9th and tenth of first game and got a much better look, no one else was out there! I used the carry down as a shim off the twig...
_________________________
PBA50 member
USBC Bronze coach
Ritger level 3 coach
|
|
|
|
|
#196395 - 01/13/17 12:08 AM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 219
A/S/L: 19/m/ny
|
Hey everybody! Finally figured out how to bowl again and went back to old school urethane... Shot 213-223-237-673... I like being team square balls lol
_________________________
1 sanctioned 300
Average:208
Lets get Radical!
Radical Reax (1000 Grit), Radical Reax (4000 Grit, Polished), Radical Reax Pearl, Brunswick Lt-48, Genesis "The Judge", motiv arctic sniper
|
|
|
|
|
#196398 - 01/13/17 02:09 PM
Re: Team 4: Team Square Balls
[Re: jbungard]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Name set...it's original, anyway.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
|
|
|
|
#196403 - 01/13/17 10:02 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: White_Rabbitt]
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 452
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
|
Team Square Balls
I like it! 211, 235 and 191 for me this week. I used my Storm Lock the first two games with decent but not great carry. I put it away after leaving a flat 10, a weak 7 and a low pocket 7-10 in early in the third game. It must of been due to that square ball thumping down the lane
I went to my Code Black with good results in recovering the score somewhat. (It didn't thump so much...)
_________________________
Storm Lock: 50x4.5"x35, 1500-grit
Storm Code Black: 40x4"x30, P2 xh, 1500-grit
Storm Code Black: 65x4.5"x60, P3 xh, 1500-grit polished
Radical Guru Supreme: 42x4"x32, 1000-grit
Radical Score: 30x5.25"x60, 3000-grit
Storm Mix: Label, polished
|
|
|
|
|
#196457 - 01/17/17 09:34 AM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
|
League Bowler
Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 83
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
|
Hey team! My night started off great last night...but then the wheels fell off in the 3rd game. Had zero energy left for 3rd game and also made a ball change that didn't work out so well. But I think it really all started when I had the front 5 in game 2 and then bounced one off my foot that went straight into the gutter. lol (made the spare though!)
227-227-143 = 597
_________________________
Bag:
Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)
Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)
Storm Mix (15#)
Scores:
Curr. League Avg: 184
High Game: 279
High Series: 705
PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"
USBC #: 15-184560
|
|
|
|
|
#196463 - 01/17/17 09:39 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: White_Rabbitt]
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 452
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
|
Good start to the season TSB! Nice start last night White_Rabbitt. Transitions can be challenging. Still, a good series all-in-all.
_________________________
Storm Lock: 50x4.5"x35, 1500-grit
Storm Code Black: 40x4"x30, P2 xh, 1500-grit
Storm Code Black: 65x4.5"x60, P3 xh, 1500-grit polished
Radical Guru Supreme: 42x4"x32, 1000-grit
Radical Score: 30x5.25"x60, 3000-grit
Storm Mix: Label, polished
|
|
|
|
|
#196479 - Yesterday at 05:53 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 452
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
|
226, 165 and 275 for a 666 series. I used a Storm Lock in the first game that scored okay but was going sideways for me. I switched to a Storm Code Black, leaving three pocket 7-10 splits: One in game 1 and two in the second game. Moved right a board or two and the Code Black faced up well: First nine strikes in the final game. Pulled the first ball in the 10th frame into the track area, leaving the 3-6-7-10 split which I converted and left a 2 pin on the fill ball. Decent set but I still need to react to transition and conditioner carry down better. The gap between my Lock and Code Black is too much. Time to figure what to use that is between them.
_________________________
Storm Lock: 50x4.5"x35, 1500-grit
Storm Code Black: 40x4"x30, P2 xh, 1500-grit
Storm Code Black: 65x4.5"x60, P3 xh, 1500-grit polished
Radical Guru Supreme: 42x4"x32, 1000-grit
Radical Score: 30x5.25"x60, 3000-grit
Storm Mix: Label, polished
|
|
|
|
|
