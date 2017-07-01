#196403 - 10:02 PM Re: Team 4 Re: White_Rabbitt] jbungard





I like it! 211, 235 and 191 for me this week. I used my Storm Lock the first two games with decent but not great carry. I put it away after leaving a flat 10, a weak 7 and a low pocket 7-10 in early in the third game. It must of been due to that square ball thumping down the lane

I went to my Code Black with good results in recovering the score somewhat. (It didn't thump so much...)

Storm Lock: 50x4.5"x35, 1500-grit

Storm Code Black: 40x4"x30, P2 xh, 1500-grit

Storm Code Black: 65x4.5"x60, P3 xh, 1500-grit polished

Radical Guru Supreme: 42x4"x32, 1000-grit

Radical Score: 30x5.25"x60, 3000-grit

Storm Mix: Label, polished



