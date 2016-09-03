BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196470 - Yesterday at 10:07 PM Carry down makes the lane pattern longer?
mrthang Offline
Junior

Registered: 03/09/16
Posts: 20
A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam
Hi guys,

I join my local league this week and have found out one thing. The original oil pattern is 39 feet. We bowled 8 games, lane moving after 2 games. And as the games went on, I had an intuition about the lane carry down because the ball seems to skid more and left me lots of 7-5 split though I throwed it with lots of forward roll (less rotation angle) to make the roll happen earlier. My target is stand at 16 board, throw 9 board at target and roll the ball out to the 7 board.

At the end of the competition day, I went down the lane and OMG! Oil carries down up to 43 feet with a lot of straight line. So I went home and come up with a theory:

Game 1: the lane is still 39 feet
Game 2: the lane will switch to 41 feet (So i need to adjust my target on 41 feet pattern)
Game 3: 41 feet
Game 4: 42 feet
Game 5: 42 feet
Game 6,7,8: 43 feet

Do you think this is a good solution? I'll test it with today's league (day 3).


Edited by mrthang (Yesterday at 10:07 PM)
#196475 - Today at 11:25 AM Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? [Re: mrthang]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 164
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
ball
I saw a video, of a new oil that was supposed to stay put, not carry down or get picked up by your ball.

The clip I saw, the ball cut a wake in the oil like a boat, and the wake closed after he ball passed.

This is not the video but I think it's the product:
http://www.brunswickbowling.com/products...ign=DEFY%200115

Also on page 19 of the Kegel PDF:
http://www.bowlingsupplycompany.com/email/Kegel_Products&Parts.pdf

You find all kinds of lane oil's.

So to the point, With all of the technology in synthetic lubricants and polymers, WHY DO we still have a problem with this? livid


.

#196476 - Today at 01:47 PM Re: Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? [Re: mrthang]
djp1080 Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 257
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
MrThang, I think I'm experiencing similar things in our senior league. The night before there is a ladies league and may guess is that the majority of these people throw plastic balls down the middle of the lane. So this takes what oil there is and moves it down the lane a bit making our typical house shot of 39 feet look more like its 41 or 42 feet.
My shiny bowling balls skid too far down the lane and don't make it back to the pocket effectively using my normal technique. So I brought two other balls with the polish taken off using Abralon pads. One was dulled with a 3000 grit pad and the other a 2000 grit pad. I struggled all morning nonetheless.
My normal shot either missed right or barely hit the 1 and 3 pins. If I moved right, it hooked way too much. I missed lots of right hand spares as I usually throw a hook which made my scores plummet. frown
My guess is that I'll have to move to the left and swing a matte finished ball out and allow it to get into a roll earlier to defeat the carry down oil. Either that or use a less aggressive shiny ball and come up the back of the ball more while aiming at a point more toward the center of the lane than I'm used to.
Our place uses Kegel lane conditioner and a fancy machine to put it down. It's just that they don't oil up the lanes fresh for us seniors...

